Firefighters with the Missoula Ranger District have been conducting burns this week in the Marshall Woods area roughly three miles northeast of Missoula and east of the upper Rattlesnake, according to the Lolo National Forest.
The Lolo National Forest also plans to carry out prescribed burns on up to 19,000 acres over the next few weeks in western Montana, conditions permitting, to reduce fuels — and possibly cut down smoke next summer. The work also aims to improve wildlife habitat.
"Prescribed burning is one effective tool we use to reduce hazardous fuels in areas nearby communities," said Carolyn Upton, forest supervisor, in a statement from the Lolo National Forest. "We are taking a proactive approach with this priority work and treating the landscape ahead of the next wildfire season."
The Marshall Woods Project is a restoration on 3,500 acres within the Wildland Urban Interface. "The goal of the project is to create a healthier forest within the already fire-adaptive ecosystem," according to the Lolo National Forest. The work includes hand thinning, prescribed burning and pile burning.
"These actions will reduce overgrown fuel accumulation and restore fire's natural role onto the landscape, which will provide for a healthier ecosystem for both human and wildlife communities in the future," noted the Lolo National Forest in an update Wednesday. Crews will patrol the burns over the next few days.
The prescribed burning will mostly include understory burns and some pile burning. The Lolo National Forest noted the burns will take place in the Missoula, Ninemile, Seeley Lake, Superior and Plains-Thompson-Falls Ranger Districts. The Forest Service news release explained the work mainly aims to thin fuels that can threaten communities, carry fire into the crowns of trees and reduce the quality of wildlife habitat.
While the total amount of targeted land is about 19,000 acres, the Forest Service said it would likely burn fewer, depending on temperature, wind and moisture. Firefighters would monitor and patrol each burn site.
"We are relieved that we had below-average wildfire activity this season on the Lolo National Forest," Upton said in the statement. "We also know that every acre we treat with prescribed fire this fall and next spring is one less acre burning under high-intensity, unsafe and dense smoke conditions in future summers."
The Forest Service expects the burns will have minimal impact on recreationists or the general public. Smoke from the burns may be visible and may settle in valley floors for up to three days. The Forest Service noted "a mosaic pattern of burned and unburned areas" will remain, and it anticipates new vegetation will proliferate in those areas next spring.
Visit the Lolo National Forest Facebook page for more information.