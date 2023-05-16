One comment period closed Tuesday and another is set to begin in early June for the Lolo National Forest's ongoing resource management plan revision process.

A comment period for topics surrounding the draft Wild and Scenic Rivers inventory, Outstandingly Remarkable Values framework and draft wilderness inventory was set to close Tuesday night. The comment period began April 17. On Tuesday morning, Revision Team Leader Amanda Milburn announced that a draft assessment and a list of potential species of conservation concern would be available for comment beginning June 9. The comment period will last 30 days.

A draft assessment is a foundational document in the plan revision process that evaluates "existing conditions, status, and trends of an array of topical areas" across the forest, she wrote. The document will help the revision team identify what areas of forest management may need to be changed as the plan is revised. A list of potential species of conservation concern is a selection of species found on the forest that are not already federally protected but that "the best available scientific information" indicates may not be able to persist in the area.

Lolo Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton will hold a roundtable meeting on the draft assessment on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will be held in person with an online option. Registration for that meeting is available on the webpage for the plan revision, fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. Online meetings, meeting archives, documents, comment submission and other information about the plan revision are also available on the webpage.

The impending document releases follow a series of public engagement events around plan revision the Forest Service scheduled for May. The Lolo National Forest is operating on its original resource management plan from 1986 but aims to have a new plan in place in about three years. The revision process began in January.

A resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects.

Comments can be submitted online, emailed to SM.FS.LFNRevision@usda.gov, or mailed or delivered in person to Lolo National Forest Supervisor’s Office, c/o Amanda Milburn, Plan Revision, 24 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804.