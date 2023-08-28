The Lolo National Forest will release more documents for public review next month as the Forest Service works to revise the outdated management plan for the forest that envelops Missoula.

The Lolo National Forest is operating on its original resource management plan from 1986 but aims to have a new plan in place in about three years. The revision process began in January. Earlier this summer, a regional plan revision team spearheading the process took comments on a draft assessment of possible changes to the plan, and a list of potential species of conservation concern.

In coming weeks, the team is slated to release a revised assessment of possible changes and a draft preliminary need to change, according to an announcement Monday from Revision Team Leader Amanda Milburn. She wrote that the documents provide “a launching pad for plan development.” The draft preliminary need to change will eventually help shape drafts of the new plan, Milburn wrote.

A resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects.

The Forest Service will hold a variety of online and in-person events regarding plan revision throughout September. Meetings are available online through the plan revision website at fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. Online meetings, instructions for attending by phone, meeting archives, documents, comment submission and other information about the plan revision are also available on the webpage.

On Sept. 6, the revision team will hold an online workshop 5–7 p.m. to discuss the revised assessment and draft preliminary need to change, as well as the next steps of plan development. The revision team will hold online office hours 5–6 p.m. Sept. 28.

The team will hold three in-person workshops discussing the strategic vision of the forthcoming plan for different regions of the forest. Workshops will be held 4–8 p.m. Sept. 13 in Room 203/204 of the James E. Todd Center at University of Montana in Missoula; and 4–8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the St. Regis Community Center and the Seeley Lake Community Foundation. An online workshop will be held 4–8 p.m. Sept. 20.