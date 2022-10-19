Lolo National Forest to conduct prescribed burns in multiple areas

Pending favorable conditions, firefighters across the Lolo National Forest are preparing for prescribed burning operations.

No closures are expected to be needed for these projects, but those recreating in burn areas are asked to use caution and give firefighters space to work.

Prescribed burning for Thursday, Oct. 20

Missoula Ranger District, Marshall Woods Project Area: Firefighters will conduct up to 250 acres of prescribed burning by hand ignition within the Marshall Woods project area located approximately 3 miles northeast of Missoula. Ignitions are expected to begin sometime in the morning and could last most of the day. Smoke is anticipated to be highly visible from the entire Missoula valley, by those traveling on the I-90 corridor between Bonner and Frenchtown as well as parts of the Highway 93 and Highway 200 travel corridors. Pending conditions, burning operations could extend into Friday. Prescribed burning in this area is part of the ongoing and collaboratively developed Marshall Woods Restoration project.

Ninemile Ranger District, Rennic Stark Prescribed Burn Unit: Firefighters will conduct up to 38 acres of prescribed burning by hand ignition 3.5 miles west of the Ninemile Ranger Station near the Stark Creek drainage along Forest Road #5515. Smoke may be visible from the Ninemile Valley, and to those traveling on I-90 between Alberton and Frenchtown.

Seeley Lake Ranger District, Horseshoe West Prescribed Burn Unit: Firefighters will conduct up to 78 acres of prescribed burning by hand ignition south of the Double Arrow subdivision, southeast of Seeley Lake. Smoke will be visible from the community of Seeley Lake and Highway 83.

Prescribed burning for Friday, Oct. 21

Seeley Lake Ranger District, Horseshoe West Prescribed Burn Unit: Firefighters will conduct up to 60 acres of prescribed burning by hand ignition located south of the Double Arrow subdivision, southeast of Seeley Lake. Smoke will be visible from the community of Seeley Lake and Highway 83.

Firefighters will only conduct burning if conditions are favorable. Favorable conditions include the correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke.

For the most current information, please follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday and Friday.