The Lolo National Forest supervisor signed off on plans to remove about a third of an abandoned oil pipeline from Forest Service land, including pipe that crosses the Clark Fork River in a couple of places. The rest of the pipeline will be left buried in the shallow ground.
Forest supervisor Carolyn Upton signed off on the final decision notice Friday, finalizing the plans that have been proposed since mid-September on how to deal with the abandoned Yellowstone Pipeline.
The final plan includes a mixture of two proposed methods of dealing with the pipe, which was shut down following three oil spills on the Flathead Reservation from 1986 and 1993.
The three possible solutions studied were leaving the pipeline alone, removing it all, or removing only the sections that cross the Clark Fork River.
The decision outlines which parts of the roughly 10,000 feet of pipe, owned by Phillips 66, on a total of about 5 acres of Forest Service land will be removed.
Two sections of the pipeline that cross the Clark Fork River will be removed, both on a small section of river between Thompson Falls and Plains, and buried sections nearby to the river crossing will also be removed, totaling nearly 3,000 feet of pipeline.
Two other locations, one near Missoula and another near Plains, will both be left buried in place.
“Finalizing the long-term plan for the management of the out-of-service petroleum pipeline across the Lolo National Forest has been years in the making. With input from the public, our partners and representatives from the pipeline, we feel the selected action best meets the interests of all parties, while addressing resource concerns,” Upton said in a news release in September when the draft decision was released.
After the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe cancelled the lease for the pipeline on the reservation land, the oil began being shipped by rail, as it still is, from Billings to Moses Lake, Washington.