The Lolo National Forest is moving ahead with a logging, forest thinning and prescribed burning project west of Missoula after responding to environmental groups' concerns.

The Sawmill-Petty Project includes 5,321 acres of logging – including 1,342 of clear-cut – and 11,558 acres of thinning and prescribed burning, sometimes in combination, for a total of 16,879 acres of work. The work is scattered across a slew of individual units west of Missoula and south of Interstate 90, from the Corral Creek drainage southwest of Frenchtown, through Alberton and almost to Tarkio. The project area extends from I-90 and the Clark Fork River on the north, southward up the Sawmill and Petty Creek drainages, and up to the heights of South Fork Petty Creek drainage.

The project also anticipates 28 miles of new road construction and the addition into the official National Forest Road System of 143 miles of existing roads that were previously decommissioned, unofficial or on recently acquired property. Another 77 miles of road will be decommissioned.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton signed the final decision notice for the project Tuesday. According to the document, the project is necessary to "reduce the risk of wildfire to communities and decrease the potential for high-intensity wildfire and associated smoke, enhance firefighting effectiveness, and public and firefighter safety."

The decision Tuesday noted that the project was modified after objections from environmental groups concerned about the impacts of logging and road-building on wildlife, including the federally protected grizzly bear and bull trout. The Forest Service completed an environmental analysis for the project and issued a draft decision notice in December 2020. That triggered a formal objection period, during which groups including WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizens Task Force objected.

Modifications included the removal of 3.6 miles of permanent roads, which would have entailed six stream crossings; removal of some treatment units in lynx habitat; removal of all commercial logging in the Garden Point Inventoried Roadless Area; and removal of some burn units in roadless areas. The project also will no longer recognize unofficial roads in the inventoried roadless area.

In a statement Wednesday, WildEarth Guardians Rewilding Manager Adam Rissien said that "We appreciate that the Forest Service heeded some of our concerns, including dropping commercial logging operations within the Garden Point Roadless Area. But the project remains fundamentally flawed as it will vastly increase the road system, hindering grizzly bear recovery in the region, and effectively clear cut over 1,300 acres under the guise of reducing wildfire risks."

Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in the statement that "The Sawmill-Petty Project proposed to add over 170 miles of roads and log thousands of acres in an important grizzly bear connectivity zone and within to bull trout critical habitat. We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the Forest Service has placed logging interests above the interests of two of Montana’s iconic species."

Grizzly bears tend to die in or disperse from roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square mile of land.

According to a biological opinion the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued for the project – which was included in the decision notice – the project may adversely affect Canada lynx, but it isn't likely. The project wouldn't affect designated lynx critical habitat, the agency found. The project was also not likely to affect grizzly bears, though it may, the agency found. But the project would probably hurt bull trout and the species' designated critical habitat, the agency found.

"The Forest determined the proposed project may affect but is not likely to adversely affect grizzly bears and Canada lynx," Upton wrote in the final decision. "The Service concurred with these findings for grizzly bears and Canada lynx in their biological opinion. Because of the project’s potential for adverse effects to bull trout and its habitat, I requested formal consultation with the Service. The Service concluded that the actions as proposed are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of bull trout; nor result in the destruction or adverse modification of designated bull trout critical habitat. The selected action will have no effect on any other listed species. While there are some effects expected to endangered or threatened species or its habitat, they have been analyzed and we have determined that the degree of adverse effect is not significant."