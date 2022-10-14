Lolo saloon gets new Lady in the Beer Glass statue

LOLO — Staff and excited residents stood outside KT’s Hayloft Saloon on Thursday watching the new “Lady in the Beer Glass” statue return to her rightful place atop the local watering hole.

“It’s great,” saloon owner Frank Miller said with a smile on his face as he watched the new lady go on the roof.

The original wooden carving was stolen last spring. It disappeared on May 15 after a reported group of culprits took her off the roof late one evening. About 10 days after it went missing, the original statue was returned at the bar’s back door in poor shape.

On Thursday, the new lady statue was installed by a crew of roughly half a dozen people. Using a truck and a forklift, Miller and others got the saloon's new addition up in a matter of minutes.

Drivers passing by honked their horns in excitement as they watched the crew.

Crafted by Jim and Bonnie Rogers at their home in Ovando, the new lady is noticeably larger and taller than the previous one. The duo created the original statue 39 years ago.

They started working on it in July, but when it got too hot outside the pair cut down to working on it just one or two hours a day, Bonnie said. They wrapped it up on Wednesday, and sent the lady on her way to Lolo.

Unlike its risqué predecessor, the new carving has a turquoise-colored bikini-style top on. Her boots are also a bright blue, and her hair has highlights to make the new statue feel a little bit more modern.

“We wanted it to be bright,” Bonnie said. “Originally when we did it it was all wood and there was no color on it.”

The Rogers are woodcarvers — Bonnie estimated they’ve worked on hundreds of projects over the years.

The new carving cost Miller $5,000. This one will be tied down with large, steel straps to hopefully deter thieves, he said. Back when the original was rough-housed, Miller heard about half a dozen people were involved. That number wasn’t ever confirmed by officials.

The Rogers also repaired the old Beer Glass Lady and gave her a fresh coat of paint. She will be housed safely inside the bar.