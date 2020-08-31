Lolo School District proposes $22.1M bond for new K-8 school, sale of old facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lolo School District announced Friday voters will soon receive ballots for a $22.1 million bond to build a new K-8 school, with plans for the current school to be sold.

Voters will be asked if they support the bond and if the Board of Trustees can sell the current school property to help offset bond costs and site improvements for the new school, according to a press release.

“Lolo needs a safe, efficient school for students that echoes the commitment of its teachers and staff. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to sell some prime real estate as part of the master plan,” said Superintendent Dale Olinger in the release.

According to the district's website, the bond would increase taxes by $185.86 per year on a $100,000 home. According to the 2020 Missoula Housing Report put out by the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the median price of a home in 2019 was $315,000.

The current Lolo School facility faces millions of dollars of maintenance and renovation, according to the release from the school district, and with favorable bond rates, the Board of Trustees said it's a good time to put the proposal to a vote.