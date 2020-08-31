Lolo School District proposes $22.1M bond for new K-8 school, sale of old facility

The Lolo School District announced Friday voters will soon receive ballots for a $22.1 million bond to build a new K-8 school, with plans for the current school to be sold.
Voters will be asked if they support the bond and if the Board of Trustees can sell the current school property to help offset bond costs and site improvements for the new school, according to a press release.
“Lolo needs a safe, efficient school for students that echoes the commitment of its teachers and staff. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to sell some prime real estate as part of the master plan,” said Superintendent Dale Olinger in the release.
According to the district's website, the bond would increase taxes by $185.86 per year on a $100,000 home. According to the 2020 Missoula Housing Report put out by the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the median price of a home in 2019 was $315,000.
The current Lolo School facility faces millions of dollars of maintenance and renovation, according to the release from the school district, and with favorable bond rates, the Board of Trustees said it's a good time to put the proposal to a vote.
Lolo voters rejected a proposal for a new K-4 building in late 2012 and early 2013, but thanks to legislative changes, the board is now able to spread the cost of building a full K-8 school over 30 years to lower payments, the release said. If voters approve the bond, the district would sell the current school to help offset costs.
“This project is a direct response to what our community has asked for over the years — a safe and accessible K-8 school under one roof, off the highway, and with measures to keep costs as low as possible,” said board chair Jennifer Hickes. “We ask that Lolo consider the benefits of a new school and sale of the old school to offset the costs.”
The current site sits on more than 600 feet of Highway 93 frontage and has fiber optic connectivity.
According to the district’s website, the new school will be able to accommodate 120 additional students compared to current enrollment and will also improve drop-off and pick-up access.
A Q&A session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lolo Community Center and voters are encouraged to return their ballots by Sept. 22.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.