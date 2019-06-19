Carolyn Upton has awhile to get used to her new supervisor’s post at the Lolo National Forest before it begins its biggest overhaul in three decades.
The Lolo Forest won’t be drafting a new forest plan before fiscal 2021 or later, Upton said. Forest plans compile all the significant features of a national forest such as timber and wilderness areas, recreation facilities and environmental conditions, which Forest Service decision makers use when guiding activities like timber sales, land protections and endangered species management. The Lolo’s plan hasn’t been updated since 1986.
“We have finite resources for working on forest plan revisions,” Upton said, “and other forests need to finish theirs before we can start.”
The Flathead National Forest completed its plan revision in January, while the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reviewing more than 1,000 comments on its revised draft plan. Upton said the Lolo and Bitterroot forests would likely run their plan revisions simultaneously.
No plans exist to combine those two forests administrations, despite the trend to do that in several other parts of Montana and Idaho. However, Upton said she was exploring ways of getting more efficient use of some leadership positions between the Missoula and Hamilton forest headquarters.
Upton’s office overlooks the parade grounds at Fort Missoula, but its jurisdiction stretches from the Idaho border to the edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.
“We want to focus on how people use our forest and how we connect with those people,” Upton said. That includes reviews of the Lolo’s timber production, hazardous fuels reduction, endangered species management, recreation opportunities and wildfire protection.
Upton was named supervisor in March, replacing interim supervisors Joe Alexander and Sara Mayben, who in turn replaced Tim Garcia last October when Garcia was named director of state and private forestry for Forest Service Region 2. Garcia served for 3 ½ years as Lolo supervisor.
Before Missoula, Upton was deputy supervisor on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grasslands in Wyoming. She served as district ranger on the Walker Ranger District on the Chippewa National Forest in north-central Minnesota.
Before that, Upton spent much of the 2000s as the ecosystem staff officer on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. She grew up in Buffalo, New York, and has an undergraduate degree in economics from Vassar College and a master's of science in natural resource management from Colorado State University.
In addition to getting acquainted with her new employees and landscape, Upton also has relatively new district rangers in three of her five sub-units. The Seeley Lake Ranger District installed Quinn Carver in a permanent position after he served as interim ranger for several months. Last November, Erin Carney took over the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District and Eric Tomasik became Ninemile District ranger.
Now at the Lolo, Upton said getting things done on the national forest would require help from many partners, including state and county governments, volunteers and the Montana University System.
“We need to network more things,” Upton said. “We need to think of ourselves as one of many, rather than taking things on alone. There’s more emphasis on partnerships now than in any time in my career.”