Lolo water line break spurs shutoff

Missoula County Public Works is working to repair a broken water line in Lolo, according to a news release from the county. It read:
The break is on Glacier Drive, just east of the railroad tracks. Glacier Drive will be closed from Browman Way to Lakeside Drive, and Lakeside Drive will be accessible to local traffic only north of Tyler Way. (See attached map of affected area.) Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes to access their homes, where possible.
Crews expect to shut off water for the affected area around 11 a.m. and it will remain off until later this evening.