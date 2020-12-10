Lone Pine State Park distributing Junior Ranger Kits for outdoor education

Montana State Parks staff are providing free kits that will cover outdoor education topics such as winter ecology, snow science, wildlife tracking and forest ecology. The kits will be distributed from the Lone Pine Visitor Center near Kalispell on certain days. The kits will rotate topics every three weeks starting Dec. 9, followed by Dec. 30, Jan. 20, Feb. 10 and March 3. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited. Each kit will have lesson plans, activities and materials provided ideally for second- through sixth-grade students.