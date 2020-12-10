Lone Pine State Park distributing Junior Ranger Kits for outdoor education

KALISPELL — Lone Pine State Park will be giving out Junior Ranger Kits to inspire local youth to get excited about the outdoors this winter.
Montana State Parks staff are providing free kits that will cover outdoor education topics such as winter ecology, snow science, wildlife tracking and forest ecology. The kits will be distributed from the Lone Pine Visitor Center near Kalispell on certain days. The kits will rotate topics every three weeks starting Dec. 9, followed by Dec. 30, Jan. 20, Feb. 10 and March 3. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited. Each kit will have lesson plans, activities and materials provided ideally for second- through sixth-grade students.
Kits can be picked up during normal operating hours at the visitor center, Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Due to limited supplies, one kit is available per household.
For more information, contact Park Ranger Derrick Rathe at 406-755-2706 Ext. 2.
