Long-awaited Missoula fairgrounds fence removal begins

The removal of a section of chain-link fence around the Missoula County Fairgrounds got underway on Monday, as employees of Jackson Contractor Group used heavy equipment to pull out the barrier and overgrown shrubbery.

Work will begin soon to replace the section along South Avenue with a low wall and more attractive fence.

Removal of the fairgrounds' chain-link fence, which was once topped with barbed wire, has been a priority with the public and county officials for years.

Emily Brock, the county's director of economic and land development, told the Missoulian last winter that the new fence will allow the public to see into the fairgrounds and the historic buildings that have been renovated in the last few years.

Brock said the new fence will keep children and livestock separated from the heavy traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Brooks and Russell streets.

The fence replacement is among the last of the projects in Phase I of the fairgrounds redevelopment.

