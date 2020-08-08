Long time coming: Mill clean-up effort narrows to specific spot

A spokeswoman for the EPA said she was preparing responses to the letter and an update on its work at the Smurfit-Stone millsite. The agency has been in negotiations with a chain of owners and potentially responsible parties of the millsite who could be required to pay for much of the cleanup. A year ago, EPA regional director Greg Sopkin visited the site and said the agency “was in the early stages of the timeline” for completing an environmental assessment of the site, with hopes of producing the analysis sometime in 2020.

The pulp mill could eventually qualify as a major federal Superfund cleanup project — a designation previous owners complained might hurt the property’s future development and sales potential. Slotnick questioned that reasoning, given Missoula’s past experience with environmental cleanup. It was a routine water quality test at a bar in Milltown that exposed arsenic levels from the mine sediments under the Milltown Dam Reservoir and resulted in one of the physically biggest Superfund sites in the nation — the entire upper Clark Fork River drainage from Butte to Missoula.

“Since then, we’ve found that having a clean, beautiful environment in Montana is a fantastic economic development tool,” Slotnick said. “People were worried about the stigma of being a Superfund site. We have the longest one in the United States, and now having a clean river is a major part of our economic boom in the last 30 years.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.