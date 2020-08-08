Long time coming: Mill clean-up effort narrows to specific spot

Half a century ago, Missoula’s feud with its pulp mill neighbor focused on polluted air filling the Five Valleys. Last week, that dispute contracted down to 140 acres of toxic leftovers hurting the groundwater.
In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Unit Manager Joe Vranka, the Clark Fork Coalition formally asked the federal official to shift its attention from the whole 3,200-acre mill property to a specific collection of waste and sludge dumps needing immediate attention. CFC Executive Director Karen Knudsen included a 2016 letter from the Missoula City-County Health Department making virtually the same request. She added that CFC had been tracking pollution issues at the pulp mill since its inception in 1985.
That got retired Missoula Environmental Health Director Jim Carlson looking through his bookshelves. He found his copy of National Geographic magazine’s December 1970 edition, with the cover story, “Pollution, threat to man’s only home.” A two-page spread featured an aerial view of the pulp mill’s smokestack exhaust getting trapped under one of the Missoula Valley’s routine air inversions. The story noted the pressure had an effect on local industry, with “the paper company ... spending $13,500,000 on modifications to meet state standards by 1972.” It also observed Missoula had “an air pollution intensity that rivals New York City’s.”
The story also included photos of former Missoulian editorial page editor Sam Reynolds, who used his keyboard to support passage of Montana’s Clean Air Act of 1967. It profiled Marilyn Templeton, who co-founded Gals Against Smog and Pollution (GASP), and the picket lines the group formed outside the pulp mill.
“Montana has had a lot to do with not only using federal powers for cleaning up environmental problems, we’ve had a lot of influence creating the laws,” Carlson said. “You had the Clean Air Act of 1970 that was the first to set human health standards regardless of the sources. It said communities and states have to come up with a plan to make the air safe to breathe. Then there was the Clean Water Act of 1972, and the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The Drinking Water Act of 1974 set human health standards for drinking water.
“Senators Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf had huge influences on those,” Carlson added. “And Sen. (Max) Baucus in 1990 chaired the Senate Environment Committee, when he managed the process of Clean Air Act amendments — the most significant changes to the law since the 1970s.”
Yet present-day Missoulians might feel extreme déjà vu reading the 50-year-old National Geographic story. It warns about poor water quality triggering cladophora algae blooms, rising river water temperatures killing fish, coal mines leaving landscape devastation as well as air pollution. And pollution from the pulp mill east of the city remains a problem.
“The question in front of EPA is not ‘Do these dumps need to be cleaned up?’” Knudsen wrote. “We know that they do. The question is ‘How do we clean them up?’ The past regulatory failures surrounding operation and closure of these dumps only underscore the need for expeditious action.”
Back in 2016, Missoula County officials reminded EPA of its own analyses showing the dumps held a long manifest of toxic material. Substances at levels of concern include dioxins, furans, arsenic, benzo-(a)-pyrene, 4-methylphenol, lead, zinc, phenanthrene, naphthalene, cadmium, mercury, and selenium. Levels of manganese exceed proposed state standards by more than 500 times, according to the CFC.
“Almost all the site’s solid waste — 54 tons a day of sludge at peak operations — was placed into unlined and largely unregulated dumps now covering roughly 140 acres,” Knudsen wrote. “Much of that waste is located in or near the floodplain of the Clark Fork River, allowing hazardous materials to continually leach into groundwater and the river.
“It says something about the Sisyphean nature of the task,” said Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “People have working on it for a long time. In our previous conversations with EPA, the three of us (county commissioners) got pretty worked up about this same specific area. We're stuck with a never-ending feasibility study and never seem to get to the point of taking action.”
A spokeswoman for the EPA said she was preparing responses to the letter and an update on its work at the Smurfit-Stone millsite. The agency has been in negotiations with a chain of owners and potentially responsible parties of the millsite who could be required to pay for much of the cleanup. A year ago, EPA regional director Greg Sopkin visited the site and said the agency “was in the early stages of the timeline” for completing an environmental assessment of the site, with hopes of producing the analysis sometime in 2020.
The pulp mill could eventually qualify as a major federal Superfund cleanup project — a designation previous owners complained might hurt the property’s future development and sales potential. Slotnick questioned that reasoning, given Missoula’s past experience with environmental cleanup. It was a routine water quality test at a bar in Milltown that exposed arsenic levels from the mine sediments under the Milltown Dam Reservoir and resulted in one of the physically biggest Superfund sites in the nation — the entire upper Clark Fork River drainage from Butte to Missoula.
“Since then, we’ve found that having a clean, beautiful environment in Montana is a fantastic economic development tool,” Slotnick said. “People were worried about the stigma of being a Superfund site. We have the longest one in the United States, and now having a clean river is a major part of our economic boom in the last 30 years.”
