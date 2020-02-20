Longtime board member named 2020 Missoula County Parks and Trails Steward

Brown said the Matching Grant Program has helped the county evaluate requests for funding from various groups and ensure that it is distributed throughout the entire county.

"That was one of the important criteria so the money wouldn't all go to areas right around the city but that it would be spent in Seeley Lake and in Clinton and in Frenchtown and in Lolo," Brown said.

The Matching Grants Program was one of many ways Brown helped bolster funding for the board. When she began her term as a Parks and Trails board member in June of 1992, the county parks program had few paid staff and a limited budget. In 1998, Brown successfully campaigned to pass an one-mill levy to fund program staff and various parks projects.

Martha Yates, former Parks and Trails Advisory Board president, awarded Brown on Thursday and said she was a key player in fundraising for Pineview Park and an advocate for the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek area.

"She's a leader and a strong supporter of accountability and wanting parks that have been annexed into the city to be the city’s responsibility," Yates said.