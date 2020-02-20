Longtime board member named 2020 Missoula County Parks and Trails Steward

The Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board on Thursday named Missoula’s Sue Brown as the 2020 Parks and Trails Steward for her longtime work on the board as an advocate for public recreation and resource conservation throughout the county.
Brown served on the Parks and Trails Advisory Board for 27 years, making her the board's longest serving member.
"She was the hardest working person on the board and knew everything front and back," said Chris Hale, the board's chair.
During her time on the board, Brown helped secure funding and partnerships to support the county parks program and launched the Parks and Trails’ Matching Grant Program, through which local organizations can apply for funds to develop and maintain recreation facilities in their communities.
The program has helped rural communities improve irrigation systems, build playgrounds and ice rinks, and maintain ball fields through about $35,000 in annual funding, which it matches through a combination of project expenses, in-kind donations and volunteer service hours.
Brown said the Matching Grant Program has helped the county evaluate requests for funding from various groups and ensure that it is distributed throughout the entire county.
You have free articles remaining.
"That was one of the important criteria so the money wouldn't all go to areas right around the city but that it would be spent in Seeley Lake and in Clinton and in Frenchtown and in Lolo," Brown said.
The Matching Grants Program was one of many ways Brown helped bolster funding for the board. When she began her term as a Parks and Trails board member in June of 1992, the county parks program had few paid staff and a limited budget. In 1998, Brown successfully campaigned to pass an one-mill levy to fund program staff and various parks projects.
Martha Yates, former Parks and Trails Advisory Board president, awarded Brown on Thursday and said she was a key player in fundraising for Pineview Park and an advocate for the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek area.
"She's a leader and a strong supporter of accountability and wanting parks that have been annexed into the city to be the city’s responsibility," Yates said.
Brown applied for the county park board after helping develop Pineview Park in the Rattlesnake area from what was once a rock field. It's now a city park, but Brown said she's proud of what she said is now a "wonderful place for people to gather and play."
During her time on the board, Brown directed various initiatives, conducted community outreach, inspected park facilities, and oversaw the program's budget — and even kept paper copies of agendas for the 27 years she served on the board. Since the start of her term, Brown saw the county parks program expand from a half-time employee to 4.5 full-time employees.
Following Yates' remarks on Brown's service, Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero also read a proclamation in praise of Brown on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.