Longtime Carousel for Missoula director to retire

After about a quarter-century and thousands of pony rides, Theresa Cox is retiring from A Carousel for Missoula and the Dragon Hollow playground at the end of the year.

Cox has served as executive director of the nonprofit since 1995, not long after the vintage-style carousel, populated by horses hand-carved by volunteers, opened to the public.

She’s stayed on because it’s an “opportunity to make magic," she said.

"It’s an opportunity to make people happy. For me the story of the carousel has always been more about the people than it has been about the carousel itself,” she added.

With the pandemic forcing their organization and so many others into a period of transition, Cox thought it was “a good time for someone else to establish an identity, because things have changed everywhere, and at the carousel as well.”

Her incoming replacement, Tracy Ursery, said the Caras Park attraction is a “treasure,” and she doesn’t believe in change for change’s sake. The pandemic means it’s a chance to reacquaint people.

“I’m also excited to reintroduce the carousel to Missoula. I think for people who maybe haven’t been here in awhile, or have forgotten about us, to put it out there again, and remind everyone what an exciting place this is,” she said.

Ursery, a Missoula native, earned a degree from the University of Montana in communication studies and business administration. She spent over a decade with Missoula County Public Schools, as an administrative assistant and family resource center coordinator.

She’s been happiest in community-oriented jobs that create interactive opportunities for families, she said.

The carousel post “seemed like a perfect fit, and I’ve had so many happy memories here with my family.”

Joining the cause

Cox first heard about the carousel early on, when the ad hoc community group was recruiting carvers to shape the horses by hand. At the fair, her son pointed out a sign-up sheet, but she wasn’t keen on learning woodworking.

But she had the computer skills to produce a newsletter, the Brass Ring, for the fundraising aspect of the nonprofit project, which had the city’s blessing but was dependent on private fundraising.

The vision for the carousel came from Chuck Kaparich, a cabinetmaker and compulsive creative type who’d come up with the idea, and whose passion convinced community members to volunteer and learn how to carve.

While Kaparich was enthusiastic about teaching and rallying others to his project, he wasn’t happy running the carousel once it was completed, and signed off two weeks after the opening. Cox took over as director in 1995 and has remained ever since.

Considered among the highlights of her career are the ways the carousel has been a home for all kids, she said. It has seated chariots for children and people with disabilities, who can ride for free. Over the years, she’s heard from parents who said those trips were a highlight to them.

Dragon Hollow, meanwhile, opened in 2001. A playground architecture firm, Leathers and Associates, workshopped design ideas with local kids (hence the dragon theme). It was built with the enthusiastic labor of about 4,000 volunteers over the course of nine days. The playground was renovated and expanded in 2019 in a similar community-oriented way.

In 2016-17, the building itself was expanded to include carving space, a museum and a party room.

Transitioning

The carousel was closed from mid-March 2020 until late May 2021. They received donations, state assistance and Paycheck Protection Program loans. They were able to use the downtime to rehabilitate the plaza and parts of their building that might have been delayed had there not been a total shutdown.

During the summer, they had between 20 to 25 employees, and for the winter are now at 12 to 17.

“One of the reasons we’re not open on Mondays and Tuesdays is because it’s just hard to get employees, and with the number of employees we have, we can operate successfully Wednesday through Sunday,” Cox said.

She’ll step down at the end of 2021, with a celebration in the works for December.

Over the years, they’ve given tours to thousands of kids, and at the end they ask the group who owns the carousel. Being kids, their first guess is usually the oldest person in the room, she said.

“Our answer to them, then, is ‘No, you own the carousel.’ The citizens of Missoula own the carousel. And it is incumbent upon all of us to maintain the carousel in whatever way we’re able. Coming down to ride, making donations, picking up trash when you’re outside. Just making sure this symbol of community remains here and … that the message that it conveys about community spirit remains for generations.”

