Longtime educator, union leader Dave Severson running for HD 100

Dave Severson, a retired teacher and a former Missoula teachers union president, is running for House District 100 to fight "anti-democratic" efforts in the Legislature.

Severson, 63, was previously appointed to HD 89 in 2018, where he filled the remainder of the term.

HD 100 includes the Slant Streets, Rose Park and much of the University District. It was most recently held by Andrea Olsen, a Democrat who has filed to run for Senate District 50.

Severson is running against Zooey Zephyr and filed as a Democrat. State House of Representative terms are for two years.

Like others filing for the first time this year, Severson was angered by the past legislative session.

"A lot of what the Republicans tried to do in this last legislative session was pretty anti-democratic, anti-voting rights, anti-Montana constitution," Severson said. "I felt like I needed to jump in and use my experience and knowledge to see if I could help out, see if I could make some people wake up to a better sense of what good government is."

Severson spent 22 years teaching journalism and civics at Missoula Sentinel. He then became a field consultant for the Montana Federation of Public Employees and was president of Missoula's teachers union.

He also spent time working with the state as a union legislative contact, which he began doing in 1981.

"My union work gave me a lot of experience in mediation and negotiations, all the stuff that I'm going to need to deal with on the other side in Helena," Severson said. "I think I can be a lot more effective in that regard than a lot of people."

Education, labor, human rights and defending Montana's democratic processes are all top issues for his campaign. Severson said he believes the biggest threat to education is division.

Parents, teachers and everyone else in the community all want the best for their children, he said.

"We can't let these culture wars, or whatever they are, divide us because we need to keep working together in school. ... A lot of people have very different opinions about stuff, but I think we can all go back to the idea that everyone needs a good education," Severson said. "We love our kids and we're trying to do our best for kids and (we need to) work together to figure out the solutions."

Affordable housing is a critical issue in the district and that has been the most common refrain he's heard while campaigning, he said. Solutions to the problem can be worked on in the Legislature and he feels the state could do more to ease financial strains on homeowners.

Tax credits and direct support for low-income wage earners are both things he supports.

"It's long-term, it's not going to be overnight, but you have to level the playing field," Severson said.

He also noted concern over Constitutional Initiative 121, which aims to cap property taxes.

"People might vote for such a scheme due to their concern about high taxes, not realizing that it will decimate local governments' ability to fund basic services in communities," Severson said.

Politically, Severson describes himself as progressive, open-minded and a fighter for democratic values. He has formerly served as a volunteer communications director for the Missoula County Democrats. He has also served as vice president of the Missoula Area Central Labor Council.

The federal primary date is June 7, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 8. Legislators are paid $100.48 per day during the legislative session.

