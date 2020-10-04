Longtime Hellgate High science teacher receives Presidential Award for Excellence

“I went from studying international wildlife and wolf policy stuff to teaching integrated science to a bunch of inner city freshman in a trailer in a parking lot with no gas, no water,” he said. “I just went, ‘Education is it,’ and I just dove in and never looked back.”

***

He said the recent award he received is shared with his students, especially the ones who participated in science fairs over the years.

“I’m kind of riding their coattails because they’re the ones who won the state science championships, they’re the ones who won all the awards. I just pushed them there and guided them,” he said.

The most rewarding thing for a teacher to hear, he said, is that you made a lasting impact on a student’s life.

“After you’ve been in it for a bit, it’s either at the end of a year or when kids come back to the building and they want to see their old teachers or you run into a former student on the street or in the store and they will stop and say, ‘I just have to tell you what your class, what your lessons meant,’” he said. It’s when he hears, “I became a biologist because of you. I became an engineer because of you,” that he feels the most proud.