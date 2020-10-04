Longtime Hellgate High science teacher receives Presidential Award for Excellence

After a 22-year teaching career, nearly 20 spent at Hellgate High School, Rob Jensen capped off his retirement last year by receiving the most prestigious award in the country given to math and science teachers.
“It’s a huge honor and it’s really humbling,” Jensen said of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science teaching he was honored with in August. “I feel like I’m kind of accepting this award for a lot of people who’ve worked really hard and helped me make my lessons better. And it’s actually my students too.”
Jensen, who retired at the end of last school year, spent the last two decades teaching biology and earth sciences at Hellgate High, among other classes. Teaching involves a lot of sacrifice, he said, but even the smallest things can have a huge impact on students, making it all worth it.
“Teaching kids how to tie ties before a science competition … or day one in my class, learning how to shake hands,” he said, of some of the little things he looks back on fondly.
But Jensen did big things at Hellgate too, like leading his students to six state science fair championships, organizing student research “field trips” to places like Costa Rica and the Galapagos to study sea turtles, and raising more than $46,000 for malaria with his classes since 2005.
“When I think of Hellgate, I don’t really think of that great lesson I did on microscopes or something. I think of all those experiences where I tried to get kids connected to society and the world,” he said.
***
Jensen grew up in the Midwest catching tadpoles and crickets in neighborhood creeks and said to him, a wild area was a woodlot near a cornfield. He’d watch Marlin Perkins on Wild Kingdom and dream about being Jim Fowler, with Perkins cheering him on.
After deciding wildlife biology was his calling, he started applying to schools out West, never having been further that direction than Omaha, Nebraska. Jensen didn’t realize he’d be attending a top-notch school for wildlife biology when he picked the University of Montana. He just thought they had the best brochure.
“I saw this brochure with a grizzly bear that was tranquilized and I went, that’s where I’m going.”
He ended up in now-retired UM professor Kerry Foreman’s lab, spending hours measuring shrew skulls and eventually becoming his teaching assistant. Jensen even published a research paper with Foreman in 1992, which is rare for an undergrad.
After earning degrees in wildlife biology, forest resources management and zoology in 1987, Jensen got the travel bug and joined the Peace Corps. He worked for two years as a wildlife biologist for the Moroccan government trying to determine if the Barbary Leopard was extinct or not, followed by a year in the rain forest of Cameroon.
“I did everything from nest-netting bats to elephant dung monitoring to hippo surveys to small mammal trapping,” he said. He followed that up with National Science Foundation research trips to Antarctica to study seals. All the while, the idea of teaching was in the back of his mind.
“That had been gnawing at me for a while,” he said. Thinking he should become a professor, he got his master’s degree at the University of Minnesota and got a couple years into dissertation work at the University of Idaho before questioning the path he was on.
Support Local Journalism
“I knew people who had become teachers from my master’s program and I always was a little bit envious of that,” he said. “But I also knew that many academics, like my advisors, really looked down on that move. They thought it was a huge step down, which is really unfortunate.”
While studying in Idaho, he got a taste of teaching during trips to a fourth-grade class in Spokane to give talks about his travels to Antarctica, capturing their attention with photos of seals and penguins.
“I realized I didn’t want to just be ‘cool guy’ for the day,” he said. “I wanted to make inroads on their lives and guide them through appreciating science and wanting them to be lifelong learners.”
He took a sabbatical and site unseen, went to work for Teach for America in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“I went from studying international wildlife and wolf policy stuff to teaching integrated science to a bunch of inner city freshman in a trailer in a parking lot with no gas, no water,” he said. “I just went, ‘Education is it,’ and I just dove in and never looked back.”
***
He said the recent award he received is shared with his students, especially the ones who participated in science fairs over the years.
“I’m kind of riding their coattails because they’re the ones who won the state science championships, they’re the ones who won all the awards. I just pushed them there and guided them,” he said.
The most rewarding thing for a teacher to hear, he said, is that you made a lasting impact on a student’s life.
“After you’ve been in it for a bit, it’s either at the end of a year or when kids come back to the building and they want to see their old teachers or you run into a former student on the street or in the store and they will stop and say, ‘I just have to tell you what your class, what your lessons meant,’” he said. It’s when he hears, “I became a biologist because of you. I became an engineer because of you,” that he feels the most proud.
When he was younger, Jensen didn’t know what was possible. He’s now traveled the world, working in some of the most remote places and studying some of the most exotic creatures in the animal kingdom, but he still says being a teacher is the most important thing he’s done.
“It’s the most important profession I can think of,” he said. “There is no other profession without education. If you know how to read, thank a teacher. If you learn some skills in a trade program at school, thank a teacher. If you are in college, thank all of your teachers.”
He's still figuring out what he’s going to do with his extra time now that he's retired.
“Right now it’s catching up on house projects,” he said, “and an enormous amount of time hiking and walking through fall weather. I never got to do that in 20-something years.”
He knows he wants to continue to act as a mentor to local students interested in science. Returning to the Peace Corps is something he’s thought about, and he said now that he's retired, Teachers Without Borders, which he’s worked for in the past, has him on their radar.
“I’m giving myself a few months, especially in the sweet spot of this kind of weather, to kind of plan and plot and figure it out from there."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.