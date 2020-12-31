Looking ahead: Missoulians share resolutions, hopes for 2021

Isla Greatorex-Duncan, a local aerialist who trains and teaches in Missoula, said she also misses performing but said that the pandemic led her to discover a new passion: health and life coaching. During the statewide lockdown in the spring, Greatorex-Duncan's aerial classes and restaurant shifts as a server as the Camino were on pause, so she began considering going back to school.

She knew she wanted to help others in some way and in her research of schools, she came across the Health Coach Institute. She enrolled, completed the program within the year and she's now preparing to launch her own business in the field in 2021.

"I took a leap and I decided to go for it and I loved every second of it," Greatorex-Duncan said. "It turned out to be something that I have a great passion for that I didn't even realize. The more that I learn about it, the more that I find that it's exactly what I want to be doing with my life and it just feels right."

Greatorex-Duncan isn't done dancing. In the coming year, she also wants to get back into choreographing for herself, rather than for a class or an audience.