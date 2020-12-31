Looking ahead: Missoulians share resolutions, hopes for 2021

Ren Regan is eager to start the new year with a sense of renewed hope, a few resolutions and some new realizations about life. She's also starting the year with a new name.
As the result of one bizarre cultural moment of 2020 in which the name "Karen" became a pejorative for middle-aged white women depicting entitlement, Regan, 43, decided to drop the "Ka" from her name and go by "Ren."
"It's been a hard year for Karens and it's been a hard year to be the person that has found my voice as a Karen because of the judgment that comes with that," the Missoula resident said. "It's like, ‘How funny is it that a Karen is being a Karen?’"
2020 presented puzzling questions like that all year long. Many people have responded by turning their answers into resolutions for the new year.
As pandemic restrictions reached into school life, Regan has tried to be a more vocal advocate for her two children as they face the challenges associated with at-home learning models. She started sharing concerns in school board meetings about the impacts of keeping kids in remote learning models, but she said she couldn't "do that comfortably with the name Karen." So as she embarks on 2021, Regan is aiming to continue using her voice as Ren.
"I want my kids to know that it's okay to speak up for themselves," she said.
Regan said that she thinks it's important for kids to be back to classes in-person full-time as soon as possible, noting that although she is trying her best to teach her kids, she's not a trained educator.
"I don't know how well I'm doing and I hope these kids can go back to school again full-time so they can get the education that they need and get all of the subjects that they need," she said. "And then for the kids that aren't in a good home environment, so they can be in a place at least eight hours a day, five days a week that's a safe place for them."
She's also being more thoughtful about the way she expresses those concerns with a very specific sense of self-reflection that only others named "Karen" may understand, saying she wants to look back and "feel proud of and not that I've gone crazy or done things to blatantly hurt people."
Regan's children, Chase, 11, and Presley, 8, both said they would like to be back in school, too, and see their friends more.
"I would also like to join a club in middle school because that would be pretty awesome," said Chase, a sixth-grader.
Many of his friends are in a separate group of students under the school's hybrid model and attend class on different days of the week than he does.
His sister, Presley, said she also wants to get back to normal activities and sports like track, soccer, gymnastics and swimming — without a mask.
***
The urge to get beyond 2020 has prompted many who ignored New Year's commitments in the past to reconsider.
Caleb Dostal, a local bartender and banjo player in the Timber Rattlers, said he's "not typically a resolution person" but the shuttering of music venues during the pandemic is spurring him to focus more on gratitude in 2021.
"This year was a big lesson in not knowing what you have until it's gone," Dostal said. He misses the rush from performing and having gigs to look forward to every week.
"It's what I love more than anything in the world and I certainly think I did take it for granted," he said. "Once it was gone, I noticed how much it fueled me every single day and what a vital role it played in my motivation on a day-to-day basis."
Dostal said he thinks audiences, too, have realized that live music is something they may have taken for granted, and he hopes to see a renewed relationship between performers and music lovers in the future. Referencing distanced outdoor shows over the summer, Dostal said people would watch with a sort of childlike wonder. It's impossible to predict what the next few months will bring but Dostal said that at least within the next month, he's looking forward to the release of his band's first album.
***
Isla Greatorex-Duncan, a local aerialist who trains and teaches in Missoula, said she also misses performing but said that the pandemic led her to discover a new passion: health and life coaching. During the statewide lockdown in the spring, Greatorex-Duncan's aerial classes and restaurant shifts as a server as the Camino were on pause, so she began considering going back to school.
She knew she wanted to help others in some way and in her research of schools, she came across the Health Coach Institute. She enrolled, completed the program within the year and she's now preparing to launch her own business in the field in 2021.
"I took a leap and I decided to go for it and I loved every second of it," Greatorex-Duncan said. "It turned out to be something that I have a great passion for that I didn't even realize. The more that I learn about it, the more that I find that it's exactly what I want to be doing with my life and it just feels right."
Greatorex-Duncan isn't done dancing. In the coming year, she also wants to get back into choreographing for herself, rather than for a class or an audience.
"I feel like I have more time than ever as far as how I want to build my life and I definitely want choreography of some form to be part of that," she said. "And I've always had this really epic piece in mind that I felt in my head like six times over, and never put it into fruition because it's always been a little too difficult. I really want to start this piece."
***
Jodi Pilgrim constantly finds herself making new resolutions throughout the year. If she learns something new in April, such as about the benefits of meditation or stretching, she isn’t going to wait eight months to start a new daily practice. Still, she does have a larger goal she wants to work toward in the coming year.
“This sounds silly, but I want to do body-building competitions,” Pilgrim said. “You stand on a stage and flex for the judges.”
Pilgrim is the manager for the city’s Parking Commission, but she is in school getting a bachelor’s in exercise science with the ultimate goal of becoming a personal trainer and nutritionist. The power people have over their own bodies is pretty incredible, she said. Already Pilgrim does high-intensity interval training, hot yoga and lots of running. She wants to start adding in more heavy lifting if she can fit it into her schedule.
One of the biggest obstacles she sees is in the weeks ahead of a competition, participants often cut out carbs to reduce water retention and increase muscle definition. She loves to eat, so if one thing would ruin it for her, it would be that, she said.
Given that the pandemic doesn’t encourage a lot of interaction in public spaces such as gyms and that it is important to have spotters when lifting heavy weights, Pilgrim isn’t sure she will be able to make her body-building goal a reality in 2021. She’s on her way though, and hopes 2022 will be her year.
“I think I just love a feat of strength,” Pilgrim said.
***
Doug Emlen, an evolutionary biology professor at the University of Montana, echoed the sentiment of nearly everyone the Missoulian spoke with that he simply hopes life can get back to normal, or a "new normal," as the vaccine becomes more widely available.
In the meantime, he is aiming to improve on virtual recordings of his sophomore-level genetics and evolution class, a core class for students in any sort of biology or natural sciences program that he taught to a classroom of over 200 students in a large lecture hall prior to the pandemic.
"I've been trying to build a really good recording for the lectures rather than just trying to Zoom, which is really poor quality," he said. "The captioning is terrible and the delivery rates are really pixilated and slow."
Emlen is using UM's One Button Studio, a video studio with lighting, backdrops and a professional-grade video camera in the basement of the Mansfield Library, to record his lectures. Using a new software program that UM purchased, he combines the recordings with slides and transitions.
"It's a fundamentally new way for delivering course content for me," Emlen said. "It's fun but taking a lot of time. I'm guessing it will take me about 150 hours of my 'break' just to get the lectures ready in time but that means that when the spring (semester) starts, I'll be ready to go."
***
Amber Sherrill, a member of the Missoula City-County Board of Health, said her main hope for 2021 is that people are able to get vaccinated as fast as possible.
"How how quickly that happens is going to change a lot of things," Sherrill said. "It's going to change businesses opening and kids going back to school and things being able to open up hopefully by the summer."
As more people get vaccinated, Sherrill said she also hopes people continue to practice measures to protect individuals who have not yet received the vaccine.
Sherrill is also a member of the Missoula City Council and said that she hopes to settle into the role in the second year of her term. She said she feels like she has developed a better understanding of how the city and council work and the time frame for things such as budget season. In the coming year, Sherrill said she hopes to use that knowledge to effect more change in that role.
Missoulian reporter Ashley Nerbovig contributed to this story.
