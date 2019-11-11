No matter which state his ski area is in, the president and chief executive officer of Lookout Pass says nothing but new runs and lifts will be built in Montana.
“There are no plans to build any kind of condominiums nor develop any kind of real estate on that side,” Phil Edholm said this week. “We can’t. That’s all Forest Service (land) over there, and the Forest Service doesn’t allow for real estate development in ski area permit boundaries.”
Edholm was responding to an Oct. 27 Missoulian article about the disputed location of the Idaho-Montana state line at Lookout Pass, where Interstate 90 crosses the Bitterroot Mountains.
The contested middle area encompasses all structures at the base of the ski area, including part of the ski shop and an entire two-story garage and office building. Denley Loge, a state representative from St. Regis, and Mineral County officials admit that tax revenues for those buildings and machinery garaged there are minimal — for now.
“But on the horizon are all these improvements, more trails and possibly hotels,” Mineral County commission chairman Roman Zylawy said in the October story.
“When they talk condos and stuff like that, all that would have to come down toward Montana because of their ski runs,” Loge said.
Those were the quotes that caught Edholm’s eye.
“We had a 20-year plan that I originally presented to the Forest Service in 2010,” he explained this week. “They came back and said, ‘No, Phil, we can’t look at this. We’ll look at your first phase.’ So the first phase went through seven years of the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and was approved, and that’s what we’re implementing now.”
It entails no new lodge but several ski and snowboard trails, two new chairlifts and maintenance buildings, most of them on the undisputed Montana side.
Skiers have been hitting the slopes at Lookout since the 1930s, but property taxes weren’t an issue until 1992. That was when a private group of locals took over from the nonprofit Idaho Ski Club, forming Lookout Recreation Inc. Loge believes it was then that the ski area passed into private hands that the state line was altered to include all the base facilities of the ski area in Idaho and Shoshone County, encroaching into Montana.
A page on the Ski Lookout website sows confusion when it discusses Lookout Associates’ expansion plans.
“Phase II of the long-range plan includes a new lodge and parking at the base of a second additional peak in an area covering about 30 acres,” it says. “The new base area will continue to be accessed by Exit 0 on I-90, but instead of taking a right turn into the existing parking lot, visitors will take a left and drive down old Highway 10.”
The second base area would clearly be in Montana. But Edholm said the second round of expansion has been shelved.
“You won’t see Phase II in my lifetime,” he said this week.
“That (website page) hasn’t been updated for years,” Edholm explained. “Where it sits right now, the Forest Service would not look at that plan. The only plan that has been looked at and approved is Phase I, which we’re implementing right now.”
Edholm is a staunch defender of the current state boundary that passes through the west side of the "cloverleaf" interchange at Exit 0.
"What everybody's missing here is if you go to the Montana and Idaho constitutions, it's very clear that the state line is where the water flows, where the divide is," he said. "So for anybody to come up and say we've got this survey line that tells you where the state line is, that's not accurate at all."
Both the 1889 Montana constitution and Idaho's constitution of 1890 call the border at that point the crest of the Bitter Root Mountains.
You have free articles remaining.
Loge, who retired in 2015 as supervisor of the Montana Department of Transportation’s Lookout Pass section, said highway construction on Lookout Pass changed the crest decades after the original General Land Office survey of 1904-1905. He cites the GLO map, a Mineral County-sponsored survey in 2004, and the agreed responsibilities for road maintenance between Idaho and Montana transportation departments. Each shows a straight peak-to-peak line that crosses the highway some 800 feet down the hill to the west of Exit 0.
Interstate and ski area construction have wiped out the original survey monuments, Loge said, but that doesn’t alter the boundary.
Not so, Edholm maintained.
“When I first acquired the area in 1999, this whole topic was of keen interest to me,” he said. “In my research the Forest Service gave me a USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) map that showed the state line going through the cloverleaf there and it showed that all of our existing buildings are in Idaho.”
Since then, he added, two Forest Service environmental impact studies recognized the state boundary at the interchange cloverleaf.
Edholm warned that should Montana's effort succeed to return the line to its original location, Mineral County would take on additional burdens it can't afford to handle.
Wallace, Idaho, the county seat of Shoshone County, is 12 miles from the pass. Superior, the county seat of Mineral County, is 47 miles away, although two volunteer fire department districts are between.
“We need fire and law protection and ambulance service and Shoshone County has served us very well,” Edholm said. “I’m not comfortable with long-distance service. If ambulances have to come out of Superior, if law enforcement has to come out of Superior, if we have to have a volunteer fire department for fire protection needs, that doesn’t work for my business needs, nor for the general public we serve.”
Loge shared with the Missoulian an email exchange he had with Edholm on Nov. 1. In it, Edholm said the state line fight is among Mineral County, Shoshone County and the U.S. Forest Service.
“My company’s interest is in services,” Edholm wrote. “I am not comfortable with volunteer fire protection and long distance law enforcement/ambulance service from Mineral County. I will have our corporate attorney intervene, if necessary.”
No one wants to go to court, said Loge, who thinks Edholm was “trying a little intimidation.”
“I understand why he’s worried if it’s all in Montana. The sheriff’s office and the hospital are farther away. I understand his concerns and don’t mean to downplay any of that, but those services aren’t going to go away from Idaho," Loge said.
“He’s comfortable with what’s going on now and he’s worried about change. But it can be worked out with MOUs (memorandums of understanding). He’s already worked through them. He’s got runs in Montana right now.”
Andy Short, Mineral County planner, said the simplest way to resolve the dispute would be for commissioners of Mineral and Shoshone counties to reach an agreement. They’ve already addressed the border issue in two conference calls. Short said he's talked with a cadastral surveyor at the Bureau of Land Management office in Billings who told him BLM is willing to arbitrate a commissioner meeting if both boards are amenable.
Short plans to approach the Forest Service, which he said must put in a request to BLM to reestablish the official state line.
Loge said he grew up skiing at Lookout Pass and is a champion of the ski area's snow and amenities. He has no interest in hurting Edholm's business.
“That’s not the intent of this,” he said. “It’s just let’s get this thing trued up the way it’s supposed to be.”