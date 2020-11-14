Lookout Pass opens Saturday, Nov. 14, with two lifts running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release and the ski area's Facebook page.
"We'll enjoy 12 trails of which five will be groomed," said the announcement from Lookout Pass. "Early season conditions with thin areas and obstacles will exist. Bring equipment that you feel matches early season conditions."
The announcement noted Peak 1 Quad and the Success Triple would be running, and Ski Lookout planned to be open Sunday and Monday as well. Heavy snow had been forecast Friday, with 11-18 inches predicted. Another 2-5 inches was forecast Saturday, and 3-7 inches Sunday.
Lookout said the lodge will be open for food, drinks, bar, bathrooms and season pass printing starting 8:30 a.m. "Please use your car as your locker and put boots on there. Mask up and enjoy the day!"
Lookout's announcement noted Sat. lift ticket rates for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Adults, college & military $29 + tax,
- Youth ages 7-17 and all seniors ages 62 + $24 + tax,
- Children 6 & under free with adult ticket purchase.
- Adults, college & military $37 + tax,
- Youth ages 7-17 and all seniors ages 62+ $29 + tax,
- Children 6 & under free with adult ticket purchase.
