Lookout Pass opens Saturday
Lookout Pass opens Saturday

Lookout Pass Ski Area

Lookout Pass Ski Area, located at the top of Lookout Pass, is about a 90-minute drive from Missoula on Interstate 90. This ski area is known for receiving more than 400 inches of snowfall annually. For more information, log on to skilookout.com.

 Tom Bauer

Lookout Pass opens Saturday, Nov. 14, with two lifts running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release and the ski area's Facebook page.

"We'll enjoy 12 trails of which five will be groomed," said the announcement from Lookout Pass. "Early season conditions with thin areas and obstacles will exist. Bring equipment that you feel matches early season conditions."

The announcement noted Peak 1 Quad and the Success Triple would be running, and Ski Lookout planned to be open Sunday and Monday as well. Heavy snow had been forecast Friday, with 11-18 inches predicted. Another 2-5 inches was forecast Saturday, and 3-7 inches Sunday.

Lookout said the lodge will be open for food, drinks, bar, bathrooms and season pass printing starting 8:30 a.m. "Please use your car as your locker and put boots on there. Mask up and enjoy the day!"

Lookout's announcement noted Sat. lift ticket rates for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Adults, college & military $29 + tax,
  • Youth ages 7-17 and all seniors ages 62 + $24 + tax,
  • Children 6 & under free with adult ticket purchase.
Sun. & Mon. ticket rates for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
  • Adults, college & military $37 + tax,
  • Youth ages 7-17 and all seniors ages 62+ $29 + tax,
  • Children 6 & under free with adult ticket purchase.
Lookout said no half day rates or packages are available, and it's offering no lessons this weekend. No discounts are available for pass holders from any other mountain.
 
Pickup season passes 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ski Lookout Pass this weekend or seven days a week thereafter 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 
On Nov. 14, you can get your passes at Tri-State Outfitters, CDA, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Hope this make it easier for you to pick up your pass prior to the season," Lookout said. "(It's) also a great opportunity to purchase your pass prior to prices increasing on 11/16."

