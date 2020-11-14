Lookout Pass opens Saturday

Pickup season passes 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ski Lookout Pass this weekend or seven days a week thereafter 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Nov. 14, you can get your passes at Tri-State Outfitters, CDA, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Hope this make it easier for you to pick up your pass prior to the season," Lookout said. "(It's) also a great opportunity to purchase your pass prior to prices increasing on 11/16."