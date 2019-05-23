After a few years off, Seeley Lake’s long-lived Loon and Fish Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend.
Jenny Rohrer, one of the organizers, said that “2013 was our 19th year, and that’s a lot of longevity. We thought we needed to try something else for a while, but the original was really near and dear to people’s hearts up here. It’s the world’s only Loon and Fish festival.”
The 20th edition will bring back art exhibitions featuring at least 30 painters, sculptors, beaders, woodworkers, jewelry makers and other crafts experts. The group show draws from the Seeley, Swan and Blackfoot valleys and surrounding communities. Several participating artists will give skills demonstrations each day, including beadwork, watercolor, woodworking, painting on fabric and quick-draw.
The festival has also revived the Food Bank Soup Bowl Lunch, where ceramic artists Bob Korn and Carrie Darrah have produced 100 handmade bowls. Proceeds from the lunch and bowl purchases have contributed more than $32,000 to the Seeley Lake Food Bank in previous years, Rohrer said. The lunch takes places at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lunch costs $20 and includes the handmade bowl.
On Sunday, the Montana Loon Society will lead a walk to loon nesting sites at 9 a.m., followed by a talk on loon natural history at 1 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Community Hall. Also Sunday, volunteers will lead a wildflower walk to Holland Falls starting at 11 a.m.
All events unless otherwise noted take place at the Seeley Lake Community Hall. Entry is free. A complete schedule of activities can be found at