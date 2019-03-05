A cow moose and calf making a living along Rattlesnake Creek would like a little privacy, thank you.
“She’s had too many run-ins with people and unleashed dogs,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game warden Sgt. Aaron Berg said on Tuesday. “This morning, a group of people surrounded her. She didn’t know where to go. She’ll actively approach people — it’s her way of saying get away from me and my calf.”
The moose family started getting noticed in late February in the upper Rattlesnake valley around Pineview Park. Berg said the duo have been steadily moving south along the creek toward the lower Greenough Park picnic shelter area. While they’ve spent most of their time browsing in the riparian vegetation along the creek, Berg said some neighbors have reported seeing them in yards seeking ash tree berries and other garden forage.
Tracks and scat in the snow show the moose family have been cruising up and down the sides of Rattlesnake Creek, browsing on willow, dogwood and other shrubs that deer can’t reach. Moose hoof prints are three or four times the size of deer hooves, and get spaced much farther apart than deer or dogs thanks to their longer legs. Anatomically, moose are well adapted for deep-snow travel, able to cruise through 6-foot drifts with relative ease.
The Missoula City Parks and Recreation Department has closed the trails on the north end of Greenough Park between Monroe Street and the westside commuter path to all foot and dog traffic to give the moose some space. However, city Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant said the moose move quite a bit up and down the creek corridor.
“Any time you get into dense shrubs there, expect to see a moose,” Valliant said. “The best thing you can do is abstain from hiking for a few days and let those guys have some security.”
All dogs must be on leashes in the Rattlesnake-area parks, although many people let their pets run free. That can stress the deer sheltering there, some of which are pregnant with next spring’s fawns.
Berg said the potential of relocating the moose was nil. Animals can’t maintain their body heat when tranquilized.
“There’s no way we could drag her out of the brush before she got hypothermic,” Berg said. “People have other places to go.”