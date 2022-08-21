Lords of Dirt: Missoula riders revive a storied race

When Tyler Clark climbed down from a John Deere grader around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday, he wasn't entirely satisfied with his handiwork.

Buggy GPS in the 50,000-pound, 30-foot-long yellow earth-moving machine had stymied his efforts to transform the trampled Western Montana Fair rodeo ground into a uniformly smooth, hard-packed oval for motorcycle racing. He parked the grader, hopped in a water truck and saturated the rough-cut track, capping off four hours of overnight work before heading home around 2 a.m.

He wouldn't get much sleep that night: Not only did he have to perfect the track once the sun rose, but shortly thereafter he would be hurtling around it on a motorcycle within inches of other riders, screaming down the straightaways ahead of a rooster-tail of dirt before pitching the bike sideways around the arcing left-hand turns to the next straight.

Come race time, the space between Clark and the other riders was better measured in feet than inches. He blazed to victory in the Open-Pro class of Sunday's Lords of Dirt race. It was a repeat victory for Clark, a 33-year-old Missoula native and former national-circuit flat-track racer who now works as an excavation project manager.

And the race itself — a spectacle of gasoline and daring with a streak of rebellion — was a repeat victory for the eclectic group of motorcycle riders that coalesced in recent years to bring a storied discipline of motorcycle racing back to Missoula.

"It's just super nice people that are super excited to let you into the cool s--- that they do," race organizer Ryan Montgomery said of the small but growing community of flat-track racers in Missoula. Now 45, Montgomery himself was a newcomer to flat-track racing a few years ago, long before he ever imagined being a race organizer. A lifelong motorcycle nut who started riding as a kid on his family's wheat and rye farm near Lewistown, Montgomery was first drawn into flat-track racing when Clark brought his race bike to the Spirits and Spokes show that Montgomery has hosted at his Missoula tasting room, Montgomery Distillery, since 2014.

"I was like, 'What is this all about?'" Montgomery recalled, "And he was like, 'You should try it sometime.' It took a couple years, but now look at us."

Flat-track fast

Trent Hansen, a 40-year-old Missoula native, helped Clark build the track. A civil engineer — and also a former serious flat-track racer — Hansen built a three-dimensional model of the track on a computer; it's based on the model of the group's practice track. When the GPS didn't cooperate in following the model, the two went back to basics and carved the track manually with a bit of trial and error, eventually spending two more hours in the daylight Sunday morning perfecting the surface. By the time heat races kicked off around 1 p.m., the track was running fast and the racers were feeling good. Hansen finished fourth in pro, one place behind his finish last year.

Then he and Clark stayed up past midnight again turning the track back into loose-dirt rodeo grounds.

The racers — about 50 or 60 in all — the fans and the fair were all happy with the event, Montgomery said. The attendance of more than 2,000 people set an all-time record for the fair's motorsports night, beating the record the Lords of Dirt set last year during its first running. Riders competed in categories including kids, pull-start engine, vintage, women's, amateur, pro, hooligan (stripped-down street bikes) and inappropriate (quirky machines wholly unfit for competition, but raced nonetheless). Heat races around midday advanced top finishers to main events later in the afternoon.

In all the races, riders went elbow-to-elbow with each other as they careened counterclockwise around a one-eighth-mile dirt oval. Between races, Butte-native Keith Sayers and his riding partners performed freestyle motocross jumps and tricks, soaring across the arena from a massive ramp.

"No one was seriously injured," Montgomery said. "I think it went more smoothly than we had even anticipated. It went a little bit faster than we thought, but it means we can pack even more into next year's show."

And there will be a next year: "It's official on the calendar for next year, which I'm super stoked about."

Although Montgomery is the figurehead for Lords of Dirt and oversees logistics, he said it's people like Clark and Hansen, who build the track, Kalen Schaefer, who flags the races, and a slew of other friends, volunteers and sponsors who pitch in to make the event possible.

"I wanted it to be local racer community’s thing," he said. "The racing community is putting on something really cool for the larger community of the fair. I think it would have a different feel if it was for profit or just me. Since everyone feels like they have ownership in it, it’s a little bit more special."

Oldest form around

Flat-track racing used to be more popular. In fact, it used to be the only discipline of motorcycle racing. Clark, who comes from a family rich in flat-track history, observed: "That's the oldest form of motorcycle racing around."

It started in the late 1940s after World War II and grew into a national phenomenon of sorts in the late '60s through the '80s. Bruce Brown's Academy Award-nominated 1971 documentary "On Any Sunday" immortalized the style. In between footage of Malcolm Smith's technical riding prowess and clips of Steve McQueen slicing up the sand dunes of Camp Pendleton, the iconic film followed top flat-track pros and flamboyant newcomers throughout the 1970 season as 22-year-old Gene Romero unseated defending Grand National Champion Mert Lawwill. Riders like Gary Nixon, Dick Mann, Dave Aldana, Jim Rice and Mark Brelsford bumped elbows and battled mechanical issues, injuries, crashes, points calculations and gas-station food as they crisscrossed the U.S. in pursuit of the No. 1 plate.

The seminal motorcycle documentary brought flat-track racing into the living rooms of millions of Americans while paving the way for the popular rise of motocross and BMX bicycle racing. But flat track's prominence faded in the '80s when road racing, previously a component of the national circuit alongside flat track, was split off into a standalone discipline, and when motocross exploded into cultural and commercial dominance in the '90s.

Flat track used to be bigger in Missoula, too.

"There used to be a lot of flat-track racing here in the '70s," Hansen said, but it happened only intermittently after that. At one point, he said, riders competed on a half-mile track at the fairground, similar to the professional circuit's Grand National events. There were other races nearby, too.

"We put on the Missoula Half Mile in the early 2000s," Clark said in a phone call Wednesday. "Then there was a club called the Montana Hot Shoes that promoted the short-track stuff in Missoula in the '90s. That kind off faded in the early 2000s. We used to race in Hamilton. We used to race in Plains during the fair. There was a track up Miller Creek. There was a track out by the airport. That was in the '60s, '70s — it was huge back then."

Back then, it was often Clark's father, Richard, who organized the races, and he competed in them too. But in 2003 Richard Clark sustained a severe traumatic brain injury when he crashed in a race in Castle Rock, Washington. After a month and a half in a coma, Tyler Clark said, his father had to try to relearn every function of life. He eventually died from the injury in 2011. To Tyler Clark, helping pull off Lords of Dirt and bringing flat track back to Missoula is particularly personal.

"It means a lot to me," Tyler Clark said. "My dad was kind of looked at as the flat-track guy in Missoula, and I feel like I've kind of jumped into those footsteps. It's something that we've always dreamed about, right? On one hand I'm super, super excited about it. But on the other hand I'm super bummed it didn't happen 10 or 15 years ago when we were super hot and heavy into it."

After an annual autumn short-track motorcycle and cart series organized by Clark and some friends petered out around 2009, there hadn't been flat-track racing in Missoula until last year's Lords of Dirt — although Clark, Hansen, and other racers have become regular faces at a summer race series in Spokane. Unsanctioned or "outlaw" regional race series like the one in Spokane are becoming more popular as flat-track motorcycle racing regains prominence nationally, Clark said — he just wishes there was a dedicated motorsports facility in Missoula to support the burgeoning scene.

'An eclectic bunch'

On Sunday, 44-year-old Mike Schroeder knew firsthand how visceral the racing could get. He crashed out of two heats aboard his modified Harley Davidson Sportster, and he forgot to turn on the gas valve of his vintage Honda for the vintage-class heat.

"Body's fine, ego not so much," he said, lamenting that he wouldn't line up in any main events. Asked if his bike was OK, Schroeder, the general manager of Grizzly Harley Davidson, joked, "It's a Sportster, you can't break it."

In a turnaround, Schroeder eventually nabbed an open slot in a main event.

After racing inappropriate-class heats aboard a Yamaha TW200 — a fat-tire utility motorcycle commonly used for farm work — 33-year-old Jared Dewell settled into a folding chair next to Schroeder in the pits and reflected on the day's racing so far. The speeds weren't nearly as fast as they felt, he knew that much. But "one thing you can't fake is how close you are to other people. I'm still amped up."

Planning his equally inappropriate costume for the main event that evening, Dewell, a salesperson at Grizzly Harley Davidson, gazed at the grandstand towering over the track and remarked, "I can't believe this f---ing thing is gonna be full of people and we're going to f---in' Le Mans start 14 inappropriates."

He was referring to the traditional manner in which the costumed riders were required to begin the race: Running across the track en mass to their ill-suited bikes, starting them as fast as possible, then tearing off down the track to the first turn.

"It's visceral," Montgomery said. "You can smell it, you've got the dust in the air and you're breathing it. In motorcycle racing you can see the human the whole time, you can see what they're doing and sometimes you can even see their eyes."

Another inappropriate class contestant, Wyatt Blevins, said he was feeling "fun nervous" ahead of the main event — but not because of the racing. Instead, he had a far more serious concern.

"To be 100% honest, I'm nervous about my f---in' outfit," he said. "I'm not nervous about racing. I'm worried about my clothes."

A farmer and distiller by trade, Montgomery wasn't the only person at Sunday's races whose background belied the stereotype of motorcyclists as rebels on society's fringes. One was a recent master's graduate about to take a teaching job. Another was a civil engineer. There was a road crew worker, a pharmacy technician who mixes chemotherapy, a produce grocer, a granite fabricator, and a forestry and GIS specialist. Some, like Montgomery, Hansen and Clark, grew up riding. Others were new to riding and even newer to racing.

"It's attainable somehow," said Johannah Kohorst. At 29, Kohorst is familiar with motorcycles from commuting around town on one, but it wasn't until last summer's inaugural Lords of Dirt that she took to the track in a spur-of-the-moment decision with three other women who decided day-of that they wanted to race.

"They were like, 'Hell yeah, get out there!'" Morgan Voss recounted from the pits at this year's event. "You've never done it? F--- it!."

Voss, 31, raced again this year alongside returning racer Mary Hoyt, 30, and newcomers Cheyenne Strand, 29, and Kimberly Griffin, 34. Kohorst didn't race again this year, but only because she was leaving the next day for a job teaching high school science in Big Timber after recently completing her master's in education.

"People were cheering for women," Voss said. "I was like, holy s---. Hopefully it'll inspire more girls to get out there."

Voss and Hoyt, both longtime riders, took to flat track racing after becoming enmeshed in Missoula Flat Track. But for Strand, who works as a pharmacy technician at Community Medical Center, the races were a wholly new experience. She'd been commuting by motorcycle for about a year but hadn't thought of taking a bike off road, "and then my wonderful friends inspired me because they're badass," she said while gesturing to the other women.

"It's absolutely terrifying," she said, "and if it wasn't for the amazing, encouraging group, I probably wouldn't have done it."

Griffin, who has raced motorcycles on ice at Lake Mary Ronan, was racing Lords of Dirt for the first time, too. She went down twice in the main event — she wasn't nearly the only rider to crash a few times that day — and bounced up uninjured both times, hefting her bike upright as the other women zipped by.

"I got my first wreck out of the way," she joked after the race, "and my second." Her 7-year-old son, Finley, ran across the pits to join her. "I saw both of those crashes!" he exclaimed as he rushed in for a hug. Finley, and Griffin's boyfriend, 48-year-old Rick Bargholz, each took second place in their respective races earlier in the day.

"The future is bright," Bargholz remarked at a practice a few weeks earlier, as Finley and Clark's 6-year-old son Henry zipped around the dusty oval.

Missoula's flat-track community is "an eclectic bunch," and evenings at the practice track are hilarious, Kohorst said. Because of the community's openness, she said, the racing is "just so accessible." The other women agreed: "It's been amazing, very welcoming," Hoyt said. Voss added, "very inclusive."

To Montgomery, that's the whole point: You can show up at a practice, borrow a bike and get after it alongside lifelong riders and other newcomers alike. "If you like it, you can pursue it and we'll give you pointers."

"It's a total community, and everyone's doing it, A, to have fun and, B, to expose people to it," he said. "There is no barrier to entry, pretty much all you need is a helmet."