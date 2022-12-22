‘Loss for words’: Fort Peck artist takes national 1st place

When Chelysa Owens-Cyr got the call, she was stunned.

After seeing a friend share the opportunity on Facebook, she submitted a piece of digital ledger art to the Creative Native call for art. But she never expected to be named the grand prize winner.

“I was at a loss for words,” she said.

The Creative Native call for art is an annual event within the Center for Native American Youth’s Generation Indigenous program, which provides space and support for Native artists ages 5-24. This year’s theme was identity.

Owens-Cyr, 23, submitted a work of digital ledger art, called “Bloom.” Ledger is a type of art depicting drawings or paintings on old documents, like bank checks or city budgets. While digital ledger art doesn’t always incorporate old documents, it relies on similar symbols and styles. Owens-Cyr has been practicing the art form since she was 13, and “Bloom” was a recreation of an old piece.

When Owens-Cyr first made “Bloom” at 14 years old, the piece depicted “Unci Maka” or Mother Earth. But in her recreation, Owens-Cyr transformed it into a self-portrait, showing how she has grown as a person.

“Bloom” shows a woman standing with her hands outstretched, as glowing flowers blossom from her palms. Dragonflies and butterflies fill the background, and the flowers bloom into a large heart at the center of the piece.

“The visual represents growth,” Owens-Cyr said. “The flowers are blooming in all directions and the arms are to the side to represent a healed soul. Dragonflies and butterflies represent a new life.”

Owens-Cyr said she hopes the piece inspires resilience.

“The overall visual I wanted the piece to show is that no matter where you’re at in life, no matter what hardships you are going through, you have the ability to heal, the ability to start over,” she said. “When we go through our different stages in life — relationships, hardships, pain, love, etc. — we bloom through it all. Sometimes when words are hard to find, a picture explains it all. You are growing through what you are going through.”

Owens-Cyr describes her style of ledger art as three-dimensional and cartoonish.

“It’s kind of like a comic book style,” she said. “I try to capture lots of detail.”

Small details are prominent in “Bloom.” The woman at the center of the piece, for example, wears an intricate elk tooth dress and beaded shoes and jewelry. The piece took Owens-Cyr 10 hours to make.

Owens-Cyr was first introduced to ledger art through Paul Goble books and fell in love with the style. Popularized in the last few decades, ledger art symbolizes both Native resilience and settler bureaucracy. Many Plains tribes chronicled stories in the form of pictographs on rocks and buffalo hides. In the 1800s, when settlers began killing buffalo to starve Native Americans, Indigenous people adapted their art and began drawing stories on discarded pages of ledger books they obtained from settlers.

Owens-Cyr said she enjoys the style because it “captures life as an Indigenous person.”

“It’s kind of like a drawn history, rather than a written one,” she said. “It’s preserving history through pictures.”

‘Telling my story without actually saying it’

As the grand prize winner, Owens-Cyr will receive $1,000 and serve as a Gen-I Ambassador, where she will develop leadership skills to create positive change.

Owens-Cyr hopes to get a group together on the Fort Peck Reservation to paint a mural in town. Owens-Cyr said she has “never been much of a verbal person” and likes to create art as a “way of telling my story without actually saying it.”

As ambassador, she hopes to help other young people do the same.

“I thought (the mural) was a cool idea because art is a way to express how you feel,” she said. “Kind of like art therapy.”

Owens-Cyr graduated from Wolf Point High School and went on to earn a degree in business from Fort Peck Community College. She’s put that degree to use, as she owns two small businesses — one selling commissioned art and one selling merchandise with her designs.

Owens-Cyr is a full-time artist, and she hopes to help other young people break into the industry.

“I would tell young people to talk to more people in the art world; make connections and get your name out there,” she said. “Also, stick to your own style. Create your own solid style that really stands out.”

To view Owens-Cyr’s work, visit chiefn-wear.creator-spring.com.