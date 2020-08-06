Loss of fall Griz football season would be 'heartbreaking' for Missoula businesses, workers

In the 2015 fiscal year, support from Montana taxpayers allocated to Grizzly athletics was approximately $6.4 million. However, personal income from Missoula represents about 10 percent of the state’s overall income. That means roughly 90 percent of the tax support for Grizzly athletics comes from outside the local economy.

In the 2016 fiscal year, the UM Athletic Department’s budget was $22.9 million. It paid out $6.6 million in employee compensation and provided $4.4 million worth of scholarships, fellowships and tuition waivers. The department spent $10.3 million on construction, equipment and other vendors and brought in about $700,000 from visiting teams and officials for all Griz athletic home events.

The UM study found that without Griz sports, there would be 1,334 fewer people here and $44.9 million less in disposable after-tax income. The $120.8 million in spending from out-of-town visitors for sports events covers everything from groceries to auto repair, but was dominated by accommodations, food, retail goods and entertainment.

Laslovich, the general manager at Campus Inn, said there are intangible losses as well.

"Year to year, the same people come to games," he said. "Lots of them are player's families and alumni. It's just a part of their fall to come enjoy Missoula, and staying with us is just one part of what they do. It's sad to see those things maybe not happening across the board and all the other things that are fun for people to enjoy that support the economy. It's sad to see that in jeopardy."