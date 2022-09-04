Lost Prairie Boogie: Oldest skydiving festival in the US marks 55th year in northwest Montana

MARION — Here at the legendary 55th annual Lost Prairie Boogie, the oldest continuously running skydiving festival in the country, the revelry, the camaraderie and the education are all partly why people have been converging here for decades.

There's no end to the fun that can be had during a week of camping and partying in a former cow pasture a half-hour west of Kalispell with people of all different backgrounds who share the same passion.

But the real reason everyone comes is for those precious few seconds in the air, free-falling high above the Earth with nothing — for some, quite literally nothing — besides the parachute packs on their backs.

It all starts as they load onto the aircraft, high-fiving, back-slapping and laughing.

Then, as the plane slowly circles upward to an altitude of about 12,500 feet, the small talk and the jokes fade away until only the sound of the engine can be heard over the thoughts in one's own head.

Although a dozen or so people boarded, only the pilot will be landing with the plane. As the moment for exiting the aircraft approaches, even the most seasoned jumpers fall silent and go into their routines. Some chew gum and stare at the ceiling through their sunglasses. Others pull their gloves a little tighter and glance at their altimeters. Someone passes around Werther's Original candy.

And then, all of the sudden, someone gives the signal and everyone moves. The giant door is pulled open, and one by one, everyone slides down the bench seats and flies off into space.

The experience for the few minutes afterward, for those who haven't done it, is like nothing else on the planet. For first-timers, pure adrenaline mixes with fear and joy. Those who have jumped before will only smile knowingly at people who are headed up for the first time for a tandem jump. It's exhilarating and intoxicating, and it's easy to see why some people turn jumping into their life's passion after their first time.

"I hope it scares the living sh-- outta you," exclaims a grinning Wayne "Wayndo" Cross, the owner of Meadow Peak Skydiving, when he's asked by a newspaper reporter and a photographer what they should expect from their first jump.

Safe to say, his hope was realized.

Cross' company hosts the boogie every year, and he's worked hard since he bought the place 12 years ago to give the gathering a safe, fun, friendly and exciting atmosphere.

Besides the rush of the jump, skydivers from all over the world come to the annual Lost Prairie Boogie as a sort of pilgrimage to one of the most hallowed events in the sport.

"This is the iconic one," explained Amanda Adkins, a skydiver with about 250 jumps. "I'm from the East Coast. I knew about this boogie from the time I started skydiving."

There are famous boogies in places like Chicago, Paris, Utah and Arizona, but the jumpers who come for a week of jumps and fun at the Lost Prairie Drop Zone say it has a completely different feel.

"I've been to boogies in different places," Cross explained. "I think one of the biggest things is we are so remote, you know, compared to jumping in Chicago, Paris, that kind of thing. People get a chance to get away from their ordinary life. Up until a few years ago, you couldn't get any cell service here. No Wi-Fi at all."

That's part of the appeal, he noted.

"It was giving people a chance to actually come out and tell the rest of the world to go screw themselves," Cross said, grinning again. "Because they couldn't take their 50 emails a day. And so one of the things you saw last night, it's cool to have a group of people around the bonfire and nobody's got a cellphone."

Safety is paramount at the boogie, and people like "Mad John" Dobleman and other organizers spend the day talking to groups of people about working on the little details that prevent accidents.

Of course, skydiving has its traditions as well. For someone's 100th jump, they might get a pie in the face afterward from Cross.

A 200th jump might mean everyone goes up in animal onesies, or they'll see how many people can aim carefully enough to fly through a hula-hoop during freefall.

Back on the ground at the Drop Zone, there are games or events every night of the boogie, including Jell-O wrestling, relay races, choirs and live music. If you stand on a certain rock around the bonfire unsuspectingly, you'll probably have to end up naked for a little while. You won't be the only one without clothes during the week. Just ask "Naked Keith," who smiles and high-fives just about everyone he sees in his birthday suit.

There are special loads (an airplane full of jumpers) as well, including a Heavy Metal Load for those with metal in their bodies, or more somber "ash dives" to spread the remains of a friend.

Michael Bess, a 61-year-old aerospace engineer from Washington, spread the cremains of a friend of his, a longtime skydiver who was also close with dozens of other jumpers. Before and during the ash dive, Bess and his fellow skydivers filmed a tribute video, then gathered afterward in the hangar to laugh and remember their friend.

"That's what he wanted," Bess explained. "Specifically here. Because this place is pretty special. It's a sad occasion, but it's a celebration of life. There's a lot of traditions in skydiving, and a lot of traditions specifically here."

