Lottery to be held for eight new Missoula income-restricted condos

A lottery will be held for eight income-restricted one-bedroom condominium units in downtown Missoula in October as part of an agreement between the City Council, a developer and a local nonprofit.

Called The Rowe, the eight brand-new condos were recently constructed on South Fourth Street just a block east of Higgins Avenue near the Clark Fork River. They’ll be for sale for $299,000 each and will only be available to one or two-person households making at or below 120% of Area Median Income, which is $68,640 per year for a single person or $78,360 per year for two people.

Developer Cole Bergquist and his partners built 32 luxury condos in a building called The Reed right next door. In exchange for vacating a right-of-way portion of a public property for the project, the Missoula city council required Bergquist to make the condos more affordable than market rate. The median home sales price in Missoula this summer was roughly $523,000. At least one one-bedroom condo in The Reed was listed for sale for $399,000.

“The purpose of conducting this lottery is to ensure the eight condos are sold to existing community members who cannot otherwise access market rate homeownership,” explained Brittany Palmer, the land stewardship program manager for the nonprofit North Missoula Community Development Corporation. “We want these homes to provide a needed opportunity to a segment of our community that is currently excluded from homeownership. Basically to prevent somebody that doesn’t work but has quite a lot of cash assets buying these homes.”

The nonprofit will accept applications and then conduct the lottery for the eight units, one of which is fully ADA-compliant. Each will have its own off-street parking spot and there's a shared outdoor space.

In order to meet the requirements for the condos, applications have to also bring $2,500 in earnest money, plan to live in the condos as a primary residence and cannot own any other residential real estate at the time of purchase. There will also be limit to the financial assets an applicant can own to prevent passive investment buying. People who earn 50% of their household income in Missoula County will get five additional entries, and people who earn 100% in the county will get another five additional entries. Also, people who have been on a waiting list for Community Land Trust homes will get five more entries.

Emily Harris-Shears, the city’s housing policy specialist, said the condos will have a resale formula that ensures that they will be permanently affordable for 75 years and that the homeowners aren’t spending more than a third of their income on housing. She noted that due to high mortgage interest rates right now, the applicant pool will probably be limited to people on the upper end of the income requirement. However, she noted that these eight units are still sorely needed.

“Council’s vision, community engagement and partnerships allowed us an opportunity to negotiate a right-of-way vacation in exchange for income-restricted units in The Rowe condominium building,” she explained.

She explained that Montana law has restrictions against deed restrictions in perpetuity, which is why the condos will have their affordability requirements expire after 75 years.

“This is the starting point for this project, but in 75 years there’s the possibility to protect the affordability and keep it,” she said. “There’s a lot of tools we can explore.”

City Councilmember Daniel Carlino said he was disappointed that a rental apartment project near the fairgrounds called Casa Loma was only required to have a period of affordability for 35 years in exchange for a right-of-way vacation and TIF funding, and he asked Harris-Shears how the council could go about requiring 75 years for more projects going forward.

Harris-Shears and several other council members pointed out that condo projects, where the developer pays all the money up front but then is untethered from the project, are much different than rental projects.

However, she said that Bergquist never asked to only have a 35-year period of affordability.

"It was just an honest conversation about what the community expectation was," she said. "The developer, Cole Bergquist, has been really collaborative in this and has been working with us on things he doesn’t necessarily have to. The development agreement was ambiguous enough that he could have gone with a 35-year period of affordability but this was one of the things he agreed with us on. It makes sense to do a longer period with the home-ownership model.”

Councilmember Mike Nugent pointed out that comparing rental projects and condo projects is not an apples-to-apples comparison.

“They are entirely different conversations,” he said.

Councilmember Amber Sherrill wanted to be sure that people can’t use the condos as short-term rentals just to make money off them and not live in them.

Councilmember Gwen Jones said the City Council’s agreement with the developer two years ago stipulated that none of the homes on The Reed or The Rowe could be used as a short-term rental for more than 60 days out of the year.