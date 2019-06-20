Naming ceremonies are on tap this year for at least two of Montana’s new memorial highways approved by the 2019 Legislature.
The first is set for Friday, Aug. 9, in Heart Butte. The initial 3.7 miles of U.S. Highway 89 on the Blackfeet Reservation will be dedicated to Minnie Spotted-Wolf, the first American Indian woman to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. She enlisted in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve in 1943. Spotted-Wolf (1923-1988) was born on a ranch near Heart Butte.
The establishment of the Louis Charles Charlo Memorial Highway has been set for Charlo’s birthday, Sept. 26. Signs bearing his name will mark 2-mile stretch of Highway 93 at Evaro (mile markers 7 to 9), past Charlo’s boyhood home.
Charlo, the great-grandson of Bitterroot Salish Chief Charlo, served in the Marines during World War II. He was part of the reconnaissance team that claimed Mount Suribachi on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima in February 1945 and helped raise a flag from the USS Missoula. Charlo, 18, was killed a week later on the island.
Sen. Sue Malek of Missoula carried a bill that will dedicate state Highway 83 through Seeley Lake to the memory of Trenton Johnson. A Missoula Hellgate graduate, Johnson was 19 and a sophomore at the University of Montana in July 2017 when he was struck and killed by a falling tree snag while fighting a fire near Seeley Lake. The Trenton Johnson Memorial Highway will be from mile marker 14, just south of the town of Seeley Lake, to mile marker 22.
Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula sponsored a bill that designates a dozen miles of U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo (mile markers 20 to 32) the Brent Witham Memorial Highway. Witham, 29, died after he was struck by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak fire in August 2017 with the California-based Vista Grande Hotshots.
Other designated memorial highways approved by the 2019 Legislature honor David Thatcher, Missoula’s Doolittle Raider, near his boyhood home south of Absarokee on Highway 419, and Dolly Smith Akers, on U.S. Highway 2 from Wolf Creek to the Poplar River. Akers was the first woman elected to the Assiniboine-Sioux Tribal Council on the Fort Peck Reservation, and the first Native woman elected to the Legislature.
A sign was placed in mid-May on Highway 287 west of Three Forks at the spot where Broadwater County sheriff’s deputy Mason Moore was slain in the line of duty.
A memorial plaque honoring Flathead County veterans killed in action will be installed on the new Southfork Bridge on U.S. Highway 2 near Hungry Horse.
The Montana Medal of Honor Highway will be established on U.S. Highway 20 from Targhee Pass to the boundary of Yellowstone National Park, honoring Montana’s nine current and future Medal of Honor recipients.
A 1-mile stretch of a state secondary highway that runs past the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel has been dedicated to veterans of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.