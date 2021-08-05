Low vacancy, rent price increase, low wage growth and evictions torment Montanans

“I have never seen anything like the conditions we’re seeing right now with a sub-1% vacancy margin, and neither have my colleagues,” he said. “Missoula historically had low vacancy margins. It’s the nature of our market, but right now is just a unique moment and unique challenge.”

Gingerelli and other property managers have not noticed a huge swarm of eviction demands from the property owners they work for, he said.

“Among market-rate property managers, we are not seeing a higher level than normal rate of non-payment or evictions,” he said. “We really have not seen a substantial change in non-payments and late payments. There’s been a very low instance of evictions. It’s essentially nonexistent. It’s been rather surprising to all of us.”

When asked by a city council member how they determine when to raise rents, Gingerelli said it’s almost always at the discretion of the property owner.

“We try to take the best reasonable and ethical considerations we can with our clients (the property owners) and try to convince them to not dramatically increase rents,” he said. “We’ve had good success with bringing them to the ground when they want to see a big increase.”