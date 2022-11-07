Low voter turnout could lead to slow election results

With the ballot return rate sitting at just 51.29% as of last Friday, Missoula County officials urge voters to return their ballots for Tuesday's Nov. 8 general election.

Cold, snowy weather could impede voter turnout Tuesday. The National Weather Service calls for patchy, blowing snow, with a high near 30 degrees Fahrenheit and a low around 10 degrees. Wind chill values Tuesday are expected to drop below 0.

Voters can find their in-person polling places by visiting myvoterpagemt.com. They can also check the status of their ballots by visiting app.mt.gov/voterinfo.

About 45% of voters in the state who received absentee ballots haven’t yet returned them, according to data updated Friday by the Montana Secretary of State’s office. Ballots need to be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, meaning any sent through the mail at this point will likely arrive too late to be counted.

While it’s too late to mail your absentee ballot to local elections offices this year, there are still a number of ways Montanans can vote.

Late registration is available in-person at election offices through Election Day, until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Ballots can also be dropped off at drop box locations including:

• Missoula Elections Center: A secure 24-hour drop box is available on the north side of the green warehouse at the Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St.

• Missoula County Fairgrounds: Drive-thru drop box available Tuesday, Nov 8., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The return rate has inched slightly higher since Nov. 1. A week before the election, the return rate was at a historically low 40.25%, on pace to be the lowest ballot return rate in county history.

In the 2020 all-mail election, meanwhile, the return rate was up to 70% the Friday before the election.

Because of the low return rate, election officials anticipate slow vote tabulation on Election Night.

“To ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of human error, elections staff will wrap up ballot tabulation at midnight on Election Day and resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday, if needed,” a press release from Missoula County stated.

Missoula County is also keeping records of video footage taken in and around the Elections Center because of an ongoing lawsuit with a local man suspicious about election fraud.

Plaintiff John Lott with the Missoula County Election Integrity Project brought the lawsuit against the Missoula County Elections Office and Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman.

Even though Missoula County usually maintains video records for 30 days following an election, the county has agreed to maintain video surveillance footage of the Election Center for the duration of the lawsuit. The subject footage is being collected from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14.

Since the 2021 session, a series of election-related laws have been enmeshed in litigation, resulting in a back-and-forth of court orders that caused a series of changes in the legal requirements to vote. In September, those laws were struck down by a state district judge, meaning none of the new laws affecting voter ID or registration will be in effect this year.

That means in-person voters can rely on the types of identification that have worked in the past, including college IDs, utility bills, paychecks and other government documents with their name and current address,

If election officials aren’t able to verify a voter’s identification, that voter can still vote using a provisional ballot, which is secured separately from the rest of the ballots and won’t be counted on Election Day. Those voters have until 5 p.m. the next day to show up with documentation to prove their identity, or their provisional ballot won’t be counted.

For the last two years, unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud have circulated in especially high volume. In response to the continued presence of misinformation about election processes in Montana and elsewhere, a working group of election officials, lawmakers and others have created an informational website to push back against the allegations. For more information, visit votinginmontana.org.

Lee Montana State Bureau reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.