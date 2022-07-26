'Lower the death rate': Native doula training comes to Missoula

Channa Walz said she almost died when she gave birth to her oldest daughter in Missoula.

“I was left in pain because one of my nurses called me a ‘drug seeker,’” Walz said.

“I almost died from racism,” she said. “It’s really dangerous.”

Walz, who is Little Shell, is not alone. Her negative birth experience is what led her to the University of Montana on Tuesday morning for a free, four-day Indigenous doula training.

Doulas facilitate physical and emotional support before, during and after birth. They also help people navigate the health care system and advocate for their own needs.

Severe maternal morbidity refers to the unintended outcomes of labor and delivery that result in short- or long-term consequences for a pregnant person’s health. Nearly all cases are preventable. Yet Native Americans in Montana have triple the risk of severe maternal morbidity compared with their white counterparts.

Risk is related to who you are and where you live. Experts say disparate health outcomes are the result of various factors, including economic stability, education, social context and environment.

Like many of the women who attended the training, Walz is passionate about maternal health care and wants to support other Indigenous people through pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

“Trainings like these are really important for our communities,” she said. “This will lower the death rate.”

In collaboration with Billings Clinic, Montana Obstetrics and Maternal Support (MOMS) hosted the training, which they hope will improve access and strengthen support services for Native communities, which have fewer maternal care services and suffer worse health outcomes as a result.

Melissa Brown, Anishinaabe and Dine midwife, and Candace Neumann, Métis doula, facilitated the training.

The course covers trauma-informed care, caregiver care, pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum care, grief, loss and traditional teaching tools, among other topics.

Improving health outcomes

Stephanie Fitch, MOMS grant manager at Billings Clinic, said the goal of the training is to reach demographically and racially disparaged populations.

Obstetric care, especially specialized care, is limited in rural communities. On reservations in Montana, it’s nearly nonexistent. As a consequence of decades of disinvestment and oppressive federal policies, Native Americans are also more likely to have riskier pregnancies.

Amy Stiffarm, who is Aaniiih, Cree and Blackfeet, told attendees she struggled with depression and anxiety during and after her pregnancies. While it’s often discussed that Native Americans face maternal health disparities, Stiffarm said most literature ignores Indigenous perspectives and world views.

“People don’t mention the whole story behind these disparities,” she said, adding that understanding white supremacy and historical trauma is part of collective healing.

“Doulas can be a remedy to restore supportive relationships and provide culturally safe care,” she said. “Healthy communities start with healthy mothers.”

Fitch said the leading causes of maternal mortality in Montana are suicide and drug overdoses after birth.

She said doulas can provide critical support during the postpartum period, when Native people may be geographically isolated and live in areas that lack adequate support services.

But doula care is not a perfect solution. Doula services are not covered by insurance companies, so people who lack financial resources may not have access to this kind of care.

Additionally, some states have certification requirements for doulas, but Montana is not among them. The lack of accreditation makes it especially hard for doulas in Montana to bill for their services.

Jessica Liddell, principal investigator on a MOMS' doula study and assistant professor at the University of Montana, said stakeholders hope to improve access to doula services.

“By offering this training, we hope to build a bigger workforce," she said. "Then we can go to the federal government and say, ‘Hey, this is a cost-efficient way to provide care in communities.'"

Culturally sensitive teaching

Many at the event spoke about how doula training is not a new concept.

Shelly Fyant, former chairwoman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, spoke of the women in her family. She said her great-great-grandmother helped deliver babies and had 10 of her own, and her great-grandmother was a midwife. Her grandmother had 18 children, many of whom were born outside of a hospital.

Brown said because doula training draws on Indigenous ways of knowing, much of the practice is about “remembering.”

“You might feel like, ‘Oh, my grandmother told me that, my auntie spoke about this,’” she told attendees.

“We’ve been doing this forever,” Stiffarm added. "This knowledge has always been a part of us. This … is us.”

Many attendees sought out the training for its Indigenous focus.

Maria Vega, 25, traveled to Missoula from Fort Peck for the event.

“There’s a lack of Native midwives,” she said. “I came here because I want to learn so I can support myself and other people. I looked around, and there’s really not a lot of Native-specific training out there, so I was really happy to see this.”

Misty Peyketewa, who is Blackfeet and Karuk, said she is an elder in her family and wanted to attend the training so she could provide support to her children and grandchildren.

“I appreciate how they talked about our Indigenous ways of knowing prior to colonization,” Peyketewa said. “I think this training will fit in perfectly with my community and family.”