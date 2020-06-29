Loyola grads to head to Cornell: 'It's sort of meant to be'

Carlson will be studying engineering, a natural path for him thanks to his love of motor sports. He lived in Madrid, Spain, for three years while his dad was in the army, and he was exposed to the world of racing.

Cornell has one of the best racing teams in the country. Students design, engineer, manufacture, fundraise and race cars in competitions throughout the school year. Carlson knew the Cornell racing program, a group that ranks globally, was one he wanted to be a part of. Racing was the primary reason he chose engineering as his major.

“I've always loved tinkering with things. I've always been a math and science guy,” he said. “And for a fan of motor sports, (engineering is) kind of the next progression.”

When the decision came for Carlson, it came two days later than he expected.

“I’d hyped myself up so much, and then they postponed it. It was terrible,” he said. “I was pacing around all day.”

When Carlson finally saw the acceptance, he almost thought it was too good to be true.

“It was just amazing,” he said.

Winters at first didn't think Cornell was a realistic option for him, and he had planned to attend the University of San Diego.