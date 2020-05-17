Loyola Sacred Heart celebrates 2020 graduates with outdoor 'Honk and Holler'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a picture perfect day for an outdoor celebration of high school graduates at Missoula's Loyola Sacred Heart on Sunday.

A slight breeze swirled through Rollin Field as PA announcer Dave Klein began to read the accomplishments and future plans of the 47 Loyola seniors who were supposed to be graduating on May 17.

Graduates sat in chairs or stood along the gravel track that surrounds the football field and family and friends were able to drive by in groups to “Honk and Holler” in celebration of the end of the Loyola graduate’s high school careers. Well over 100 cars made the slow cruise around the track.

The school is still planning on having a more formal graduation on June 28 — Loyola Sacred Heart principal Kathy Schneider was quick to tell her students to keep those gowns around — but it was a cap to a tumultuous end to the school year.

“None of us ended our high school experience this way. I think it’s truly a celebration of not just these 47 kids, but all of our kids,” Schneider said. “We did it. You look around town and see all those signs that say, ‘We’re going to get through this together.’ This is a perfect example of that.”