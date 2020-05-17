Loyola Sacred Heart celebrates 2020 graduates with outdoor 'Honk and Holler'

It was a picture perfect day for an outdoor celebration of high school graduates at Missoula's Loyola Sacred Heart on Sunday.
A slight breeze swirled through Rollin Field as PA announcer Dave Klein began to read the accomplishments and future plans of the 47 Loyola seniors who were supposed to be graduating on May 17.
Graduates sat in chairs or stood along the gravel track that surrounds the football field and family and friends were able to drive by in groups to “Honk and Holler” in celebration of the end of the Loyola graduate’s high school careers. Well over 100 cars made the slow cruise around the track.
The school is still planning on having a more formal graduation on June 28 — Loyola Sacred Heart principal Kathy Schneider was quick to tell her students to keep those gowns around — but it was a cap to a tumultuous end to the school year.
“None of us ended our high school experience this way. I think it’s truly a celebration of not just these 47 kids, but all of our kids,” Schneider said. “We did it. You look around town and see all those signs that say, ‘We’re going to get through this together.’ This is a perfect example of that.”
Putting together the event was no easy task. It had to be socially distanced to conform with state and local ordinances in regards to COVID-19, but Schneider and others in the administration still wanted the event to be memorable.
So Schneider asked for a graduation committee to be formed, something that Sacred Heart does not normally do, and they began to brainstorm ideas.
An elementary school in Billings had already done what Schneider referred to as a reverse Easter parade and had teachers come stand outside the school so parents could drive their children by.
That idea morphed into the beginning stages of a graduation celebration plan. Originally the students were just going to stand outside the high school, but having the event at Rollin Field was brought up, as was having the graduates wear their caps and gowns.
The athletic complex also provided more space to distance, the ability for everyone to see the event and easier traffic flow.
“The dedication over the last couple weeks, our staff, our teachers, and our students too was unbelievable,” Loyola senior Joseph Kendrick said. “We really wanted to do something and we didn’t want to let what was going on get in the way.”
Kendrick, who is headed to North Dakota to study aviation, actually had an idea to fly his family’s Cessna over the field.
While he ultimately decided against doing that, it was still a fun moment for his mother, Stacey, who had a chance to drive past her son before watching the rest of the event from the home-side stands.
“The fact that we’re a small school, we can do stuff like this,” Stacey Kendrick said. “I think all of them were pretty upset and thought maybe we weren’t going to get anything. But this has been great, our community is great … we all come together like this and it’s great to end it like this.”
While a good turnout was expected, Schneider, as well as students and parents were all shocked at just how many people showed up. Beginning at 2 p.m. and for nearly 45 minutes there was a steady stream of cars going around the track. Some families threw out candy to the graduates and a few tears were shed as Rascal Flatt’s “My Wish” played near the beginning of the event.
“That was surprising, I don’t think anyone expected that many people,” Loyola senior McKenna Bessette said. “I think we expected parents and that was about it. It was really cool.”
While much is still up in the air due to the pandemic, the Loyola Sacred Heart Graduation & Baccalaureate Mass is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. Schneider and the rest of the graduation committee sent out a survey as to whether most families wanted to push back the actual graduation ceremony.
It was overwhelmingly yes to push it back, but Sunday’s event still became a nice end to the school year for nearly 50 Loyola Sacred Heart seniors.
“I think this year is a really memorable year,” Bessette said. “I don’t think there will ever be a graduation like this again. 2020 was legit. It was a cool year to graduate. It was different, I will say that, but I honestly don’t think I’d have it any other way.”
Photos: Loyola Sacred Heart High School holds outdoor graduation celebration
Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com
