Loyola senior's high school experience paves her way to Princeton University

The individualized and personal approach to education that Amelia Kreig received at Loyola Sacred Heart High School helped propel the future Ivy League student to success.

Kreig will attend Princeton University in the fall and has dreams to ultimately attend law school in Washington, D.C., to become a criminal prosecuting attorney. She also has aspirations to be involved in politics.

“If you can visualize it, you can honestly do it,” Kreig said. “Because I never imagined that I’d end up going to an Ivy League school until my counselor just told me to apply because you never know. You have the ability to do hard things, too.”

Kreig received similar support from her teachers, who helped her discover her deep interests in history and political science when she was a freshman.

Throughout her time at Loyola she maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and took every honors and Advanced Placement course she could.

“Amelia has always produced outstanding results in her work here, but has also sought opportunities to go above and beyond,” said Brian McKernan, a school counselor that nominated Kreig for this year’s Academic All Stars.

Kreig also managed to pack in a slew of extracurricular activities, including speech and debate, soccer, music, creative writing and various leadership positions.

She specialized in the Lincoln-Douglas debate format, which is a one-on-one competitive debate on a moral issue. Debaters argue both affirmative and negative angles to the topic and are subject to cross-examination during the timed event.

“I really liked it because I think it definitely informed my mind to think of a situation from both sides before developing a concrete opinion,” Kreig said.

“I think that’s something that’s super important to take into my political career when I want to take that on,” she continued. “It’s definitely good for developing a duality in the way that you think as well as just keeping in mind who you want to be at the end of the day.”

She’s already laid the groundwork toward her future career goals through various experiences she sought independently. Throughout high school, she interned for the Montana Advocates Law Agency and other local lawyers. She also completed four job shadows of attorneys and paralegals.

Earlier this spring, Kreig assisted a local personal injury law firm during a trial.

“It was just cool because I was able to actually be on the side that was helping and getting stuff ready for trial and printing exhibits and going through evidence,” Kreig said. "It was just cool to have that real-world experience."

