Loyola staff, students contemplate leaving amid Missoula Catholic Schools controversy

A majority of staff at Loyola Sacred Heart High School are contemplating leaving after this school year amid turmoil in the administration.

The administration's responses have left many demanding answers, resulting in two well-attended meetings and highly charged public comment.

“It’s blowing the whole school out of proportion. It’s causing a lot of chaos,” said Trinity Johnson, a junior at Loyola. “Honestly, I know a lot of students who are actually planning on leaving at the end of the year along with the teachers.

“It feels like it’s just tearing everyone apart and I get that there’s obviously going to be a lot of hurt in this situation, but it just seems so unnecessary," she continued. "I think the way they went about it was completely wrong.”

Two weeks ago, Loyola faculty took a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Hayes and MCS Board Chair Tyler Gilman, with two abstentions, citing a hostile and disorganized work environment since the beginning of the school year and failures to value employee input.

In another internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, seven of the 17 teachers who responded indicated that they would not return to teach at the school in the fall, three rated their chances of returning as a 1 out of 10, and two others said their chances of returning were also low.

Five of the 17 who responded said their chances of returning next year were five or higher on the 10 point scale. Only two of those five responded with values of 9 or 10.

There are 27 faculty and staff at Loyola, including custodians, kitchen staff and part-time teachers and administrators, according to its website.

Parents, donors and others expressed their concerns with these results at a board meeting on Wednesday. MCS pays 70% of what teachers at Missoula County Public Schools are compensated and schools across the nation are struggling to hire teachers.

MCS sent an email to its community Friday afternoon to respond to their concerns, reminding them that the Diocese of Helena opened an investigation into the situation earlier this month.

“We understand the frustration that some community members have expressed that we are unable to comment on recent events in our schools," MCS wrote in the email.

"Because they touch on employment issues and issues of privacy, we cannot comment at this time," the email continued. "We are willing to listen and remain firm in our commitment to serve MCS to the best of our abilities.”

The board has been conducting “informal reviews” of Hayes each month during the executive session at the end of each board meeting and have provided him “with guidance and support on an ad hoc basis” outside of meetings, the email said. The board also recently voted to conduct a mid-year internal review of Hayes’ performance beginning next week.

The Missoulian has reached out to both Hayes and Gilman many times for comment.

Gilman responded with the letter that was sent to the MCS community on Friday afternoon and said MCS would not offer any other comment at this time. Hayes did not respond.

Anger and frustration

Some students at Loyola, like Johnson, were unaware of their teachers' concerns with MCS leadership until Hayes sent an email announcing that he was placing Kathy Schneider, Loyola’s principal, and Jacob Alford, the athletic director, on paid administrative leave.

The email was sent en masse to the MCS community, including students, just one day before the holiday break.

Students immediately began speaking with each other trying to sort out their confusion, which later manifested into anger and frustration among many, Johnson said.

The next day, Hayes set up shop in Schneider’s former office and invited students to speak with him about their concerns. Johnson took the opportunity to ask Hayes if he could provide her any comfort about his decision.

“I said, ‘You’re the leader of our school, that requires a lot of trust to be able to make big decisions like this — we need to be able to trust you,’” Johnson recalled. “‘So, can you give me anything, any sort of comfort so that I can trust you going forward?'”

Hayes told her that he had been “appointed” to remove Schneider and that it wasn’t his decision alone and other people were involved, Johnson said.

In his email announcing the personnel changes, Hayes stated that he decided to place Schneider and Alford on leave after consulting the Diocese of Helena and did not provide an explanation for the decision.

“That really wasn’t very comforting,” Johnson said. “It felt as though he was just brushing me away with a lot of my questions … There was no comfort, nothing going forward. It was just like ‘focus on school, we’re making this place better.’”

Johnson and many of her classmates who had individual meetings with Hayes that day described the scene as “disrespectful,” as Schneider’s personal belongings were still in the office.

“The feel that I got from it was he felt as though he owned the entire school and I think that’s kind of the tone that I’ve gotten from the whole situation,” Johnson said.

The timing of the announcement was also a blow to many students and staff. Typically, the Friday before holiday break is a time of celebration as students deliver contributions from their annual food drive to the local food bank, and other acts of service, Johnson said.

Instead, that Friday was the first time Johnson had ever seen her teachers cry, she said.

When students returned in the new year, Hayes held meetings with each class throughout the day for another opportunity to field questions from concerned students.

“I thought that was a horrible decision to be honest, because it really just brought out everyone’s emotions,” Johnson said, adding that some of her classmates' questions regarding the MCS safety policy and Hayes’ vision for the future went unanswered.

From her perspective as a student, Johnson said that her teachers seem to feel “demoralized.”

“It’s a very tight-knit community, to have teachers and students leaving is really just devastating … It’s going to be really horrible to lose them because they’re just so incredibly committed to their students and I adore every single one of my teachers,” Johnson said.

Johnson hasn’t decided if she will return to Loyola in the fall, but said that if a majority of her teachers leave she will “gladly follow them.”

Other Loyola students have echoed Johnson's anxieties, both in public comments at board meetings and in a 52-page document containing letters expressing their concerns over leadership and support for their teachers.

Aidan McCormack, a junior class representative for the MCS board, provided a report on behalf of his class at a board meeting on Wednesday night.

“I have mountains of homework, I’m a straight A student, and I’d love to be spending my time on that but I’ve also been taught by the years of education that there’s a time to stand and use my independent thinking skills,” McCormack said.

McCormack's experiences in the last month and a half have been very similar to Johnson's, he said.

On the other hand, the senior class representative for the board, Amelia Kreig, said that their class meeting with Hayes in the new year was productive.

'I wish I could say more'

When McCormack concluded his remarks, several board members responded and said they have not given up on the Loyola community, and that they wish they could say more.

“I wish I could say more, but right now it’s just really, really hard,” said Judy Cooney, a trustee on the MCS board.

“I want you to stay, I want you to stay together,” she continued later. “We have to make that choice that we want to be together.”

Trustee Justin Johnson added that there are things about the situation that even the board members are not privy to.

“We all want to have that discussion, it could lead to a situation from a timing perspective that it just adds more frustration because of the parameters that we are being placed,” he said. “We all want to meet with teachers, we want to work through it.”

Most of the comments from students, staff, alumni and parents at the meeting were critical of Hayes and the administration. Not all were distrustful, however. A handful of parents shared their support for the board.

At the same meeting, Rose Dickson, the Loyola faculty representative for the board for the last six years, shared her remarks.

From her perspective, the well-oiled machine that was the MCS board began to break down as early as last April, when the board announced it would be hiring a new president and faculty were advised to contact them with any questions or concerns about the process.

Dickson compiled the staff’s concerns and submitted them to the board.

“I want to make clear that I was operating in good faith — I only shared because we were explicitly asked," Dickson said. "I was not trying to second-guess a board decision or in any way communicate that (Loyola Sacred Heart) wouldn’t welcome Mr. Hayes with open arms."

However, those concerns were somehow relayed to Hayes, Dickson said.

“That is not only unsupportive, it set both (the school) and Mr. Hayes up to fail. He told the students in two of the four listening sessions that teachers signed a petition against him before he even arrived,” Dickson said. “That is simply not true. As his supervisors it was unfair and unkind for you to give him this impression.”

As the school year kicked off and time went on, she began to have concerns with “certain decisions and communications,” and attempted to meet with administration to discuss them to no avail, she said.

“No one was willing to meet, no more input was needed, and I was not allowed to meet with the executive committee but was told faculty could pursue a positive resolution if we felt our concerns were not being addressed,” Dickson said.

As the faculty’s concerns continued to escalate, they decided to pursue a positive resolution and requested a 360 review of Hayes, which was ultimately denied by Gilman. Dickson said she was nervous she would face retaliation.

None of the trustees offered responses or remarks following Dickson’s report.

Review denied

In early November, all but one of the full-time teaching faculty at Loyola came together and submitted a positive resolution form to the MCS board requesting the 360 review.

In their letter, the staff stated that it’s been difficult for them to reconcile the job description of the president with Hayes’ job performance.

The staff attempted to provide feedback, as a group, and to the board and Hayes several times in September. Individual employees had also attempted to contact the board and president with their concerns throughout the fall.

“Never before in the institutional memory of this entire faculty/staff — spanning over 40 years and existing under numerous boards, several presidents, and a variety of leadership structures and styles — have we felt compelled to seek a formal resolution,” the staff wrote in their letter seeking a review of Hayes. “This is not a move we take lightly.”

Gilman ultimately denied the request for review, citing that the staff should have presented their concerns to Hayes directly before seeking mediation through the MCS Positive Resolution Policy.

He also said the concerns lacked specificity and did not cite a specific policy violation.

Although he denied the request on that basis, Gilman said he did not dismiss the complaint and would ask Hayes to schedule a meeting with faculty so they could express their concerns to him directly.

“When it is appropriate, the MCS Board will choose the time and manner of a system-wide evaluation of the MCS President’s performance,” Gilman wrote in his response.

“In the meantime, it is not helpful or appropriate for the faculty to assume a continuous posture of resistance and generalized criticism toward the MCS President, the substance of which apparently took shape before he had even arrived in Missoula.”

