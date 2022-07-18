‘Lucky I even made it’: Native Americans face barriers accessing lifesaving maternal care

Editor's note: This is part two in a series on maternal health in Indian Country. Read part one, which focused on prenatal care, at Missoulian.com and in Sunday's print edition.

BROWNING — When April Charlo became pregnant with her son, she had a picture-perfect idea of motherhood.

“I’m amazing with kids, I’m amazing with babies — it’s my jam,” Charlo remembers thinking at the time.

But things changed when her son Chief was born. Chief had colic. He cried constantly and only slept for 20 minutes at a time. He didn’t latch, and he wailed when anyone but Charlo held him.

Charlo, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was exhausted and isolated. She skipped her postnatal checkups because she couldn’t bear to listen to Chief cry during the drive. Charlo is outgoing and motivated. She was director of a language immersion school and had always been a force in her community. But now, she felt like a failure.

“Next thing I know, I was having suicidal thoughts,” Charlo said.

“There’s a fear of talking about postpartum depression,” she added. “You wonder, will our children be taken away? Will we be judged by other women and other family members? Will we be misunderstood? That’s why I didn’t want to talk about it. I didn’t want to tell anyone that I had no feelings of love for my son.”

Native Americans are more likely than white people to experience postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet people of color, especially those who are low-income and face barriers in accessing care, are less likely to be treated for it.

Charlo received some prenatal care at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Flathead Reservation and prenatal, delivery and postnatal care at Missoula Community Medical Center. Looking back at her experience, she wishes health care providers had warned her about the risk of postpartum depression.

“It can be easily avoided,” she said. “People could’ve met with me and my family and said, ‘Here’s what you look for. Here are the signs. Here’s what you can do.’”

Even if doctors hadn’t warned her when Chief was born, Charlo wonders why no one at the Missoula hospital followed up when she was too depressed to make her postnatal appointments.

Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said that while he didn’t know if it was a requirement for licensure, “it is the standard of care to sit down with moms and go over all the issues, certainly related to postpartum, related to baby care, family engagement. Those are all pieces that are part of a discharge planning process and the follow-up care.”

Severe maternal morbidity refers to the unintended outcomes of labor and delivery that result in short or long-term consequences for a pregnant person’s health.

Nearly all cases are preventable. Yet Native Americans in Montana have triple the risk of severe maternal morbidity compared to their white counterparts.

“If they receive the right care at the right time in the right place, then the patient shouldn’t die if it’s something where there can be intervention,” said Annie Glover, a senior research scientist at Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities at the University of Montana who co-authored a 2021 report on severe maternal morbidity.

The Supreme Court’s decision to restrict abortion access has consequences for maternal care everywhere, but it will disproportionately affect Indian Country, where access to prenatal care and specialized services are already limited. For Native Americans living on reservations in Montana, the consequences of the ruling could be dire.

Charlo climbed out of her depression when Chief was about 2 years old. He is 7 now, but when a friend recently asked if Charlo was able to forgive herself, she still answered “No.”

Chief suffers from separation anxiety and is delayed emotionally, which Charlo said is a consequence of her postpartum depression.

“I can’t (forgive myself) because it affected my relationship with my son,” she said. “I wasn’t allowing him to love me because I didn’t feel I deserved it from him.”

Risk is related to who you are and where you live

Experts say disparate health outcomes are the result of various factors, including social determinants of health, like economic stability, education, social context and environment.

Glover illustrated the factors that could affect maternal health outcomes on reservations in Montana:

“Imagine that you’re pregnant in Fort Peck, and you’re hundreds of miles away from the closest level two or level three obstetric care center,” she said. “You’re Native American, which statistically shows that you’re less likely to have gotten early prenatal care or even any prenatal care. … So you might not be going into the delivery as healthy as you would if you were white and living in Great Falls, for instance. Then you might have other comorbidities related to historical trauma. You may have a higher risk for hypertension; you may not have been screened early for preeclampsia. You may develop eclampsia during the delivery, which is an emergency event. … What they may need to do at that hospital is triage and transfer you to a higher-level facility, which is going to be Great Falls or Billings, and that is far from Fort Peck. Now imagine this is happening in January, so that makes it even harder. So by the time you get to Billings or Great Falls, it’s already a much more serious event than it would’ve been if it started in a larger hospital.

“There’s a whole sequela of events that increases risk, and that’s absolutely related to who that person is and where they live.”

Maggie Thorsen is an associate professor at Montana State University who co-authored a study on barriers to prenatal care in Montana. She said existing research suggests people who drive longer distances for care have poorer health outcomes, but added that the research does not specifically examine Native populations in Montana. She is currently conducting research on outcomes and said her research “already suggests that it does matter. That people who are driving further do have poorer outcomes.”

Glover said it is vital for people in the U.S. to know that they can have a healthy pregnancy, survive delivery and survive postpartum with good support.

“(It’s important) not only for the well-being of the person who is pregnant, but for their child and for their family,” she said. “It’s incredibly disruptive and tragic to a family, to a community, when a mom is no longer around. It is a fundamental facet of our community to be able to make sure that our pregnant people are healthy and supported.”

‘We’re lucky I even made it’

When Samantha Mack was pregnant with her second child, her Indian Health Service clinic in Lame Deer transferred her to Billings for specialized care.

Mack, who is Northern Cheyenne, suffered a pulmonary embolism a few months earlier, so her pregnancy was considered high-risk. At St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mack wasn’t happy with the care she received. She started losing weight and was worried for her unborn son, but the doctors didn’t say anything.

Frustrated with the care she received, Mack switched doctors and was seen by a woman at Billings OBGYN. She immediately felt a difference.

“She watched me, she watched the baby, she communicated well with my hematologist, and we did all the tests I needed,” she said.

This doctor noticed Mack had an infection. And soon, the infection prompted early contractions. Mack was given medicine to stop the contractions and put on bed rest. Neither method worked.

Mack’s son was born a month early and spent 24 hours in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“I remember the doctor told me that if someone had been watching me in the first place, they would’ve caught that infection, and maybe it wouldn’t have led to that,” Mack said.

About a month after Mack gave birth to her son, she went to the hospital in extreme pain. The pain was so bad she thought she was dying.

Mack had pancreatitis and had to get her gall bladder removed. According to the National Pancreas Foundation, while acute pancreatitis during pregnancy is rare, “it is thought with the weight and hormonal changes induced by pregnancy, gallstones are more likely to form and thus travel down the common bile duct to obstruct pancreas duct outflow.”

Looking back on the birth of her son, Mack can’t help but wonder how things may have gone differently. If a doctor had been monitoring her in the first place, would they have noticed the infection sooner? Would her son have been born healthier? Would the doctor have looked for signs of pancreatitis? Could she have been spared some of that pain?

The questions are impossible to answer. Still, when she thinks about it, Mack is grateful.

“I was telling my mom, honestly, we’re lucky I even made it,” she said. “So much could’ve gone differently.”

Supreme Court ruling will have ‘trickle-down effect’

The Supreme Court’s decision to restrict abortion access will disproportionately hurt pregnant people in Indian Country, who already face large barriers in accessing adequate maternal health care.

Thorsen said the court’s ruling will increase demand for obstetric services everywhere, exacerbate existing inequities and add further stress to an already strained rural health care system.

“There’s a trickle-down effect,” she explained.

A consequence of long-term disinvestment and oppressive federal policies, Native Americans are more likely to have high-risk pregnancies. Thorsen said if Indigenous people are unable to terminate risky pregnancies, they will need specialized care. Thorsen’s study found that Native people in Montana live, on average, more than 3 hours from a level three obstetric hospital, which can handle complex pregnancies. If people can’t afford to travel, don’t have a car, or can’t travel safely on snowy roads, they may not be able to make their appointments. They also may not be able to get to a high-level care facility in an emergency. The consequences could be dire.

“(Restrictions on abortion are) going to increase maternal morbidity and maternal mortality,” Thorsen said.

Solutions in an unequal system

Glover said an ideal solution to the disparities in maternal care would be a systemic one.

Solutions must be systemic, she explained, because “we’re all operating in this system that wasn’t built around equity.” She said she thinks more nurses and doctors should come from Native communities and encourages medical professionals to look to Indigenous practices related to pregnancy and childrearing. She said a greater understanding of social determinants of health, structural racism and trauma will continue to improve systems.

It might seem like an obvious fix to add more obstetric hospitals in rural areas and on reservations, but solutions to inaccessible maternal care are complex.

Andreas Thorsen, an associate professor at Montana State University and Maggie Thorsen's husband, creates models to predict what might happen if a Montana community added an obstetric hospital. When making these models, Andreas said if he looks solely at the Native population in Montana, models point to building an obstetric facility on a reservation. But if he examines where a facility should be to benefit the highest number of people possible, it will show a completely different result due to population differences.

Rasmussen said one potential solution is to equip small, rural communities with reliable, fully-staffed emergency medical services to improve health outcomes.

“The biggest impediment certainly is a safe and reliable EMS so any mom in distress has the ability to get to a facility,” he said, adding that ground transport is especially important in winter when helicopters may not be able to fly.

‘Their heart was in my outcome’

When Native people must travel for maternal care, they face barriers. Road conditions, gas prices, hotel prices, inflexible jobs and children are among many factors that can stand in the way of pregnant Native people getting the care they need.

But when Indigenous people get the right care at the right time in the right place — and especially if that kind of care is available in their own communities — things go well. A solution to this problem exists, and it can be seen in action on the Blackfeet Reservation.

When Trisha Croff gave birth at the Indian Health Service (IHS) facility in Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation — the only IHS facility to have an obstetric hospital on a reservation in Montana — she had a great experience.

Croff’s pregnancy was unplanned, and she was unsure how she felt about it. But every time she visited the clinic, Croff said the nurses were supportive and excited for her.

The Blackfeet community is close-knit, and Croff went to school with many of the nurses at the clinic.

“I had a simple pregnancy, but it was tough emotionally,” she said. “I really looked forward to my prenatal appointments because I got to go and be with people who were happy for me.”

Croff describes herself as an “Anxious Annie” and said she was determined to have a “chill” birth to bring her daughter into a relaxing environment. But Croff’s plans were ruined when doctors at the clinic said she would need a C-section. Croff said the procedure was scary, and she lost a lot of blood, but she was comforted by the nurses and doctors in the room.

“I felt all the love,” she said. “I knew the operating room staff, I knew the techs, I knew the labor and delivery nurses. Even though it was super scary, I was confident in their skills. It was hard for me to be worried because I knew I was in the best hands. Their heart was in my outcome. For me, I felt special. I felt like I was getting extra-special, attentive care.”

Even though she went to school with the medical staff at the Blackfeet IHS, Croff said in tribal communities, “everybody knows everybody.” She suspects other people giving birth in Browning would also feel comfort in familiar faces.

“You’ve seen them in the grocery store, at the gas station, at the powwow, at school sports events, so when you walk into the hospital, you’re like, ‘Oh, hi!’” she said.

Croff is thankful she was able to receive care at home where she is most comfortable.

“I feel like if I were somewhere else, not in my own community and in a community that doesn’t respect my culture, I wouldn’t have gotten the care I did,” she said.