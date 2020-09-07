Lucky Lindy sure caused a stir in 1927

Because of the limited time and the extensive itinerary of the tour of the United States now in progress to encourage popular interest in aeronautics, it is impossible for the ‘Spirit of St. Louis’ to land in your city. This message from the air, however, is sent you to express our sincere appreciation of your interest in the tour and in the promotion and expansion of commercial aeronautics in the United States. We feel we will be amply repaid for all our efforts if each and every citizen in the United States cherishes an interest in flying and gives his earnest support to the air mail service and to the establishment of airports and similar facilities. The concerted efforts of the citizens of the United States in this direction will result in America’s taking its rightful place within a very short time as the world leader in commercial flying.