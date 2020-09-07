Lucky Lindy sure caused a stir in 1927

The struggling airline industry could use a shot of Lindy right now.
It was about this time of year in 1927 when Charles Lindbergh appeared in his silver Spirit of St. Louis monoplane through the mouth of Hellgate Canyon.
"He circled the business district so low that the name of the ship and the letters on the wings were plainly visible,” wrote an unnamed Missoulian reporter, whose excitement was plainly visible as well.
Lindbergh not only circled Missoula. He "swept" and "banked." He "dipped" and he "twirled."
“The silver plane was a thing of beauty to the thousands who beheld it,” the reporter reported.
He also streaked, flew and roared before “sweeping back over the crowd” that gathered at the aviation field east of the Missoula County Fairgrounds (think Sentinel High School’s backyard).
“On every street in Missoula youngsters squealed with delight and wonderment, and on every front lawn in all residence sections women appeared in aprons, dustcaps and other workday clothing, peering at the glistening thing that darted in great swoops (oops, we forgot swoops) low above them.”
Fresh off his pioneering transatlantic flight from New York to Paris in May, Lindbergh was on a cross-country tour for the Guggenheim Foundation to promote commercial aviation.
Considered the most famous man in the world at the time, “Lucky Lindy” had landed in Butte, at the state fair in Helena, and Butte again. So it was a disappointment when Missoula found out he wouldn’t touch down here on Sept. 12, a Monday, en route to Spokane. He did everything but, and inspired another Missoulian writer on the editorial page to wax poetic.
“It was a silver eagle; wings gleaming and wide of span it came slowly skimming through the easternmost gate of the Northwest — into the West. So slowly did it proceed that for a moment it seemed to hover low at the entrance to the city and then — on its welcome it came.
“Down it swooped in deep salute; then up, up — straight up. Again and again the silent, straining ones were saluted and then — the bird was off to examine the westernmost hills of the valley. Fainter and fainter grew the staccato pulses on the engine — and it was gone —.”
The 25-year-old aviator had no speaking parts in the Missoula flyover, but he pulled some notable locals into it.
Lindbergh’s arrival was expected at 11:30 a.m. He got here an hour late. At the earlier time two planes appeared from the east. “Many thought it was Lindbergh and that he had landed and there was a rush to the field,” the paper reported.
One of the airplanes, an OX5 Swallow, was piloted by Penn Stohr of Plains. Stohr, identified later as “a fearless, cigar-chomping pioneer aviator,” was on his way to a hall-of-fame mountain flying career in Idaho and Montana. He died in a sagebrush spraying accident in the mountains west of Townsend in 1957. In 2006 the airport at Plains was named in his honor.
Before Lindbergh continued his journey on that beautiful 70-degree day, he dropped a message at the aviation field. It was enclosed in a “long canvas packet with a streamer of yellow silk attached to it,” the newspaper reported.
Children who’d been let out of school for the event made a mad rush for it. Fourteen-year-old Ruth Riedell got there first.
Riedell’s father, Clifford, had moved the family to Missoula from Northampton, Massachusetts, by Buick roadster the year before to take over the art department at the University of Montana. Ruth later graduated from Missoula County High School and, in 1934, from UM. She married Jim Stephenson in Billings, moved to Miles City in the 1940s and lived a full life there, directing plays and the Custer County Welfare Department. She served as a state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her son became a ceramic sculptor, and he in turn begat a metal sculptor and a photographer.
Back in ’27, Ruth Riedell turned Lindbergh’s message over to H.O. Bell and Joe Miller of the Missoula Aeronautical Association. Bell’s life as a pioneer in automobiles and aviation in Missoula could fill a book. He and Miller were instrumental in developing Missoula’s first airport that, in 1935, was christened Hale Field.
“Aboard the Spirit of St. Louis, On Tour,” Lindbergh's message began.
“To the City of Missoula: Greetings:
Because of the limited time and the extensive itinerary of the tour of the United States now in progress to encourage popular interest in aeronautics, it is impossible for the ‘Spirit of St. Louis’ to land in your city. This message from the air, however, is sent you to express our sincere appreciation of your interest in the tour and in the promotion and expansion of commercial aeronautics in the United States. We feel we will be amply repaid for all our efforts if each and every citizen in the United States cherishes an interest in flying and gives his earnest support to the air mail service and to the establishment of airports and similar facilities. The concerted efforts of the citizens of the United States in this direction will result in America’s taking its rightful place within a very short time as the world leader in commercial flying.
CHARLES A. LINDBERGH,
Harry F. Guggenheim, President Daniel Guggenheim Foundation.”
