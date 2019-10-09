{{featured_button_text}}

Lunchtime for a plump of ducks

Patsy Seery walks out of her garage to feed a plump of hungry ducks that gathered on her driveway off Pattee Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon. "I don't know how it got started, I really don't, but they come every day," she said of the flock of nearly 30 ducks. Seery's daughter and son-in-law recently dropped off two bags of corn for her to feed the group through the beginning of winter, before she will have to buy more. "Well, I love them. They're kind of entertainment for me," she said before closing the garage as a pair of ducks waddled out from behind her Cadillac.
