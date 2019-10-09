Lunchtime for a plump of ducks

Patsy Seery walks out of her garage to feed a plump of hungry ducks that gathered on her driveway off Pattee Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Thanks for reading.
Patsy Seery walks out of her garage to feed a plump of hungry ducks that gathered on her driveway off Pattee Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Photographer
Photographer at the Missoulian.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.