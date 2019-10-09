{{featured_button_text}}

Patsy Seery walks out of her garage to feed a plump of hungry ducks that gathered on her driveway off Pattee Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lunchtime for a plump of ducks

Patsy Seery walks out of her garage to feed a plump of hungry ducks that gathered on her driveway off Pattee Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon. "I don't know how it got started, I really don't, but they come every day," she said of the flock of nearly 30 ducks. Seery's daughter and son-in-law recently dropped off two bags of corn for her to feed the group through the beginning of winter, before she will have to buy more. "Well, I love them. They're kind of entertainment for me," she said before closing the garage as pair of ducks waddled out from behind her Cadillac.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags