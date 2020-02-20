$3.5M, 46-room communal housing planned for Missoula's Westside

Each unit would be studio-sized and have a bathroom, space for a microwave, and a sink, according to the developers. They'll be about 250 square feet in size and would cost about $600 a month, including most utilities, although there would be fees if people wanted a car parking spot. Each of the four buildings would have a large common kitchen.

“This has been a passion project for (Dirnberger) for years,” Gass said. “It’s been in his head for some time now. He’s retired, and now he’s looking for a way to make a contribution to a neighborhood he’s been in for so long.”

The developers call it “pod-style” living, and said it’s popular in places like Silicon Valley, California and Seattle where housing prices are climbing steeply compared to wages, and such is the case in Missoula.

“The Ponderosa Village is a unique type of housing that creates an opportunity to develop attainable housing for the local workforce, particularly in the nearby service-oriented businesses,” Gass wrote. “Including the nearby medical complex, restaurants, retail stores, and future employment opportunities at the Riverfront Triangle Drift redevelopment site.”

