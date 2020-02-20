$3.5M, 46-room communal housing planned for Missoula's Westside

A local developer is planning a $3.5 million, 46-room, communal living workforce housing project on a vacant lot in Missoula's Westside neighborhood.
Longtime local businessman Jerry Dirnberger owns the site and is planning for the Ponderosa Village Project to provide “attainable housing” for entry-level professionals or the local service workforce of nearby medical complexes, restaurants and retail businesses. The development would consist of essentially four large houses with communal kitchens and common living areas in each house.
On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners approved spending up to $96,000 in Tax Increment Financing assistance for curb, gutter, sidewalk and landscaping improvements in the public right-of-way at the site, which lies in an Urban Renewal District. The money will be paid back by the new property taxes generated by the project. The site currently generates $3,092 a year in property taxes, and once it is completed in June of 2021 it will be generating between $30,000 and $33,000 a year, according to MRA project manager Tod Gass.
“MRA has promoted higher density living close to the urban core for many years,” Gass wrote in a memo to the board. “This project is projected to provide the neighborhood with an excellent model of a group living community with the ability to de-emphasize vehicle travel through use of the existing public transportation, trail networks, and TIF funded public improvements associated with this project.”
Each unit would be studio-sized and have a bathroom, space for a microwave, and a sink, according to the developers. They'll be about 250 square feet in size and would cost about $600 a month, including most utilities, although there would be fees if people wanted a car parking spot. Each of the four buildings would have a large common kitchen.
“This has been a passion project for (Dirnberger) for years,” Gass said. “It’s been in his head for some time now. He’s retired, and now he’s looking for a way to make a contribution to a neighborhood he’s been in for so long.”
The developers call it “pod-style” living, and said it’s popular in places like Silicon Valley, California and Seattle where housing prices are climbing steeply compared to wages, and such is the case in Missoula.
“The Ponderosa Village is a unique type of housing that creates an opportunity to develop attainable housing for the local workforce, particularly in the nearby service-oriented businesses,” Gass wrote. “Including the nearby medical complex, restaurants, retail stores, and future employment opportunities at the Riverfront Triangle Drift redevelopment site.”
The site, at 1029 W. Pine, is located between the Poverello Center and the Fresh Market grocery store on West Broadway. Dirnberger owned and operated Montana Glass before passing it on to his son and the vacant lot is just to the east of that business.
Gass noted there appears to be a high demand for rental and lease apartment units in Missoula.
“Although the concept of a group living community is somewhat new, similar types of housing communities are operating successfully in downtown Missoula, such as ROAM in the Front Street URD,” he said. “The Ponderosa Village seems to be well designed, well constructed, and well suited for community living and existing within the Westside Neighborhood.”
Ellen Buchanan, the MRA director, noted that there’s been a successful communal living complex in the Atlantic Hotel building in downtown Missoula for decades and is home to many artists.
Natasha Prinzing-Jones, a member of the MRA board, said it would be a positive addition to the neighborhood.
“This is a really neat project, and a great example of public and private individuals working to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
Prinzing-Jones noted that older people and people with physical disabilities might like to live in a communal housing concept, because there’s more opportunities for social interactions and shared cooking. With only 11 parking spots, more than required by the city’s planning office because it’s classified as a group home, the developers are hoping to encourage walking, biking and mass transit use by the residents.
“The project will redevelop a former light industrial/commercial site into a higher density residential use more typical of an urban neighborhood and comparable to some of the newer housing developments along Toole Avenue in Urban Renewal District II,” Gass wrote. “Impacts of the project will be typical of those associated with higher density development — traffic and parking, etc. The public improvements in conjunction with the development’s proximity to public transportation, trails, employment, shopping, and entertainment opportunities will enable residents to navigate everyday routines with lower dependence on car use.”
Gass said the public money will help improve pedestrian and ADA facilities near a major grocery store and enhance public safety.
Dirnberger is working with Mark Quinn, president of Western Interstation Construction in Missoula, to develop the project. The complex consists of two large buildings, each three-stories tall with approximately 9,300 square feet of living area. But each of the two buildings will be split and hinged into two wings, which creates the effect of essentially four large houses with connecting breezeways.