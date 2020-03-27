$2M gift boosts Missoula's National Forest Service history museum

The museum reached the halfway point of its $10.6 million fundraising campaign for the center in 2019, 14 years after it began. News of Cannon’s gift, which pushed the kitty up to approximately $7.3 million, was timely.

“We made a lot of progress last year. We raised about a half million dollars and felt like we had great momentum,” said Lisa Tate, the museum’s executive director in Missoula. “But with all the stuff going on the world our momentum may have waned a bit for life’s events. So when this happened we were very excited.”

Indeed, Cannon’s gift was due to be announced at a celebration of his life in Hood River last weekend. The event was called off out of coronavirus concerns. Tate said the museum was asked to spread the news among its nationwide membership with a virtual celebration of life, then followed up a general announcement this week.

Cannon spent most of his Forest Service years in California and Oregon, with an interlude in Hawaii where he was assigned to state and private forestry work. He finished his career in Washington, D.C., where he worked on program planning for the Forest Service’s state and private programs.

Meanwhile, according to a press release announcing his gift, he used his avocation of studying financial markets to become an adept investor.