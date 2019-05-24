If you go

Miscon 33 will be held at the Holiday Inn from May 24-27. Register online at miscon.org/aboutus/registration. Weekend passes are $55 for adults, $30 for kids age 11-15 and free for those 10 and under.

One-day passes are $30 for adults and $15 for kids age 11-15.

A full schedule of events is online at miscon.org/schedule.