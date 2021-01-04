MacKenzie Scott gifts Blackfeet Community College largest donation in school history

As part of her national giving campaign, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently gifted Blackfeet Community College its largest donation in school history.

“It was really unbelievable and still is,” said Karla Bird, Blackfeet Community College president, of the donation they received last month.

Bird was not authorized to release an exact amount, but said it’s enough to ensure the long-term success of the school, adding the Board of Trustees and administration will be working on a specific plan for the funds in the coming year.

“We want to take our time and identify our priorities,” she said. “For the time being, we really want to think about all the possibilities because we have a lot of ideas and want to make sure we’re using data-informed decision-making. Looking at the long-term viability of the college is really a priority for us.”

What makes Scott’s donation more remarkable is that it’s unrestricted, Bird said, allowing the college to take its time in deciding how to best use it.

“Our funding is primarily state or federal, so we operate on restricted funds and it always has a timeline,” she said. “This is different because it’s unrestricted and we do have the luxury to sit with it. It doesn’t have to be spent out in a year.”

