Maclay Bridge to close Oct. 18-22 for repair work

Maclay Bridge will be closed from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 for repairs.
Missoula County crews will repair the asphalt surfacing on the western end of the one-lane gateway to Target Range and Blue Mountain Road. The current iteration of the bridge was built in 1953 and some sort of crossing at the spot has been in operation since the early 1890s.
The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. That designation allowed the structure to be eligible for certain federal funding.
A plan in the early 2010s called for the bridge to be replaced with a two-lane structure. In January of 2020, the Montana Department of Transportation said the bridge is not safe for school buses to transverse due to weight limits.
Maclay Bridge replacement or rehabilitation options were first looked at in 1994, with the controversial South Avenue Bridge project deemed the most effective solution.
The bridge is classified as obsolete by state and federal standards — it has a recommended 100-vehicle-per-day limit but in 2010, the state counted an average of 2,610 vehicles per day.
The South Avenue Bridge project would cross the Bitterroot River at the end of South Avenue. The project was expected to cost approximately $15.4 million in late 2019 and construction, at the time, was likely to not start until 2024.
It would likely be funded using federal gas tax dollars though a state program that helps fix bridges that are not on state roads.
Advance notice closure signs will be in place at the intersection of North Avenue and Edward Court, as well as at River Pines Road and Blue Mountain Road.
Those wishing to utilize Blue Mountain or the Big Flat area will need to use Highway 93 or Kona Ranch Road. If the county approves that the repairs are complete, the bridge will reopen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com