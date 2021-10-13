Maclay Bridge to close Oct. 18-22 for repair work

Maclay Bridge will be closed from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 for repairs.

Missoula County crews will repair the asphalt surfacing on the western end of the one-lane gateway to Target Range and Blue Mountain Road. The current iteration of the bridge was built in 1953 and some sort of crossing at the spot has been in operation since the early 1890s.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. That designation allowed the structure to be eligible for certain federal funding.

A plan in the early 2010s called for the bridge to be replaced with a two-lane structure. In January of 2020, the Montana Department of Transportation said the bridge is not safe for school buses to transverse due to weight limits.

Maclay Bridge replacement or rehabilitation options were first looked at in 1994, with the controversial South Avenue Bridge project deemed the most effective solution.

The bridge is classified as obsolete by state and federal standards — it has a recommended 100-vehicle-per-day limit but in 2010, the state counted an average of 2,610 vehicles per day.