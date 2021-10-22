Maclay Bridge to remain closed through Monday afternoon

The closure of Maclay Bridge due to ongoing construction has been extended through Monday afternoon after unexpected concrete work was needed.

While working on the approach to the bridge, workers noticed the concrete abutment under the asphalt was compromised.

"The concrete abutment under the asphalt surfacing was so deteriorated that they were unable to establish a smooth transition from the road to the bridge," a Friday news release from Missoula County Public Works said. "A field decision was made to remove a portion of the existing concrete and install a short concrete apron approach to the bridge."

The extended bridge closure is to allow time for the unplanned concrete to cure.

Crews have been working since Oct. 18 to repair the asphalt surfacing on the western end of the one-lane gateway to Target Range and Blue Mountain Road.

Advance notice closure signs are in place at the intersection of North Avenue and Edward Court, as well as at River Pines Road and Blue Mountain Road.

Those wishing to utilize Blue Mountain or the Big Flat area will need to use Highway 93 or Kona Ranch Road.

