Maybe it's the narrow road winding through the hills up to the secluded property, or maybe it's the way the morning air smells in between the 130-year-old fruit-bearing apple trees, but Becky Crawford describes her experience at the Moon-Randolph Homestead as "magical."
The Homestead's Annual Fall Gathering preserves that magic for families and friends who partake in the harvest feast and apple pressing, and brings the old woodsheds and rusty farm equipment to life between the bonfire and folk music.
"The warmth from the fire and the cider, it just glows," Crawford said.
Volunteers were setting up tents and shaking the trees Saturday morning to gather apples for pressing cider that afternoon. The homestead sees about 30 volunteers to help set up, sell tickets, distribute food, work the event and help take it all down again, Caroline Stephens said.
Stephens and her partner, Katie Nelson, are caretakers of the homestead that's anchored this land for more than 100 years. The Fall Gathering is the biggest event of the year.
This is the first year a three-person planning committee has been in place to bolster the planning process and boost donations. Crawford, a member of that committee, said meetings began in March. She joined after her first Fall Gathering last year.
"There's so many moving parts that having three people work in a concerted effort makes a huge difference," Stephens said.
Forming the committee has clearly paid off, with 200 pre-sale tickets already called for. Past years have seen a range of 250 to 400 attendees.
Western Cider has played a large part in the homestead's activity in recent years. Matt LaRubbio, one of the owners at Western Cider and a previous caretaker at the homestead, initiated the Prune the Moon event, when volunteers and arborists ascend into the trees to keep them healthy for the year's harvest. Two years ago the homestead produced enough apples to send over to Western Cider, the first year in more than a half century the homestead made money.
The homestead's support among local businesses is also growing, with donations and other support from outfits like Good Food Store, Tandem Doughnuts, Bernice's Bakery, NorthWestern Energy and others.
The state of the homestead, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is not meant to be a big production but rather a "light-handed curation," Stephens said. Some broken pieces of farm equipment leaning on the shed seem to be exactly where they were left generations ago.
"There's so much decay in that there's space for imagination," Stephens said. "That's why this space is so special to people."
The caretakers are of course well-versed in the history of the land. It was 1889 when the Moon family homesteaded the area after landing here from Minnesota.
And in 1907 the Randolph family came into ownership, diversifying the operation with small-scale farming and ranching, including chickens, pigs, grain, hay, dairy, honey, cattle and more.
“So when the Great Depression hit they were able to weather it,” Stephens said.
Of course, before the Moons or the Randolphs were cultivating the land it was traditional Salish territory, making for a three-part story of the caretakers to carry on.
“Now it’s four,” Stephens said, glancing over at the volunteers keeping busy. “Today it’s a place we look to ... and try to understand it better.”