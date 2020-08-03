You are the owner of this article.
Magpie Rock fire stable, lightning on the way
Helicopter above the ridgeline

A helicopter makes a water drop on a ridge Friday at the Magpie Rock fire burning west of Dixon.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Near-hundred-degree heat notwithstanding, firefighters got a good handle on the Magpie Rock fire over the weekend.

The wildfire west of Dixon stood unchanged at 3,539 acres on Monday, with crews reporting 62 percent containment. All firefighters were shifting to mop-up work along the fire’s edges, according to Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribal fire information officer C.T. Camel. The fire has employed 330 people.

The National Interagency Fire Center’s August outlook puts nearly all of Montana in its “Above Normal” category for significant wildfire potential in the coming month. So is most of Idaho with the exception of the central mountains between Boise and Salmon. All of Nevada, southern and central Oregon and the western half of Utah are also in NIFC’s “Above Normal” zone.

This story will be updated. 

