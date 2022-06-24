Major redevelopment of Missoula's West Broadway area on the horizon

Another domino has fallen on the way to realizing an ambitious vision held by community members and city planners to redevelop a large swath of West Broadway avenue near the corner of Broadway and Russell.

The city intends to demolish several aging structures, including a decrepit former business building and the vacant Sleepy Inn motel, in order to facilitate the construction of new high-density housing, commercial buildings and green space. It’s all part of a plan called The West Broadway Master Plan, which was created in 2021 after a lengthy public engagement process.

The area hasn't seen much in the way of new development over the last few decades, but it is in a desirable central location near the river, parks, major roads and trail connections.

Last week, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners approved spending $60,722 in Tax Increment Financing to demolish the city-owned former Wooden Images building at 1359 W. Broadway. The city council approved spending $225,000, less than its appraised value, in 2021 to purchase the building in order to consolidate a large chunk of land next to the city-owned Missoula Water headquarters facility. The money came from a city treasury loan that was paid back by selling some Missoula Water properties.

“This (Wooden Images) building is becoming a safety hazard because of the condition of it,” Marchesseault said. “It is in decrepit condition.”

Marchesseault said demolishing the site aligns with the city’s goals of eventually developing the entire corridor south of Broadway and north of Cedar Street.

"This is a parcel of publicly-owned property within the West Broadway Master Plan study area, and I just wanted to show you that it’s contiguous,” Marchesseault said, showing the board a map of all the city-owned property in the area. “And one of the benefits to having this much publicly-owned property contiguously is that it allows the city a lot of control over how that parcel of property develops.”

She said that the Master Plan envisions the Sleepy Inn site being developed into housing first.

“Which I think is starting to move,” she said, meaning that plans are underway behind the scenes to get that going. The city bought the 34-room Sleepy Inn in 2020 for $1.1 million and used it as a shelter for people needing to quarantine with COVID, but the long-term plan is to demolish it to allow a nonprofit or other organization to build housing.

Also, the Missoula Water headquarters, which is currently on West Broadway, will eventually be vacant. The city is working on a plan to move the city’s Department of Public Works into a new headquarters on Scott Street, and when that happens the water staff will move there as well.

“And that will free up this entire parcel of property for redevelopment and that redevelopment in the Master Plan is envisioned to have this new Main Street as a spine to this new neighborhood, a lot of green space and then mixed-use residential commercial,” she said.

Once the Wooden Images building is gone, Missoula Water is looking to do something temporary on the site that would be a benefit to the neighborhood, such as a coffee kiosk or a food truck. In the master planning process, something planners heard was a desire for more restaurants in the area, according to Marchesseault.

Earlier this spring, the city’s impact fee advisory committee voted to approve spending $150,000 for planning improvements to the nearby Downtown Lions Park. Eventually, the city plans to spend another $850,000 to add a playground, a toilet, better trails and other improvements to the park.

In 2018, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board voted to spend $555,000 in Tax Increment Financing to build a new bridge to the West Broadway Island and add a trail and other improvements. Other work is being done in the area to improve lighting and sidewalks.

Board member Tasha Jones said she fully supports the demolition of the Wooden Images building and the board’s vote was unanimous.

“The sooner we move to redevelop this area the better in my opinion,” she said. “We’ve invested a lot of public time and resources in improving safety in the area. I’m thinking the island, the park space and trails in that area. The more development that occurs, the safer and more usable it will be for our public.”

