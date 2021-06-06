Make way: Going-to-the-Sun Road nearly clear

APGAR — Falling rock has replaced falling snow as the big holdup for motorists wanting to drive to Glacier National Park’s Logan Pass.
Plows have cleared the whole parking lot at the top of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, although the visitor center remains surrounded by high drifts.
The Big Drift — the most stubborn obstacle confronting Glacier road crews every spring — still had about 60 feet of snow covering the start of the east-side descent last Wednesday.
On the west side, a rectangular boulder the size of a coffee table had punched a hole in the asphalt on a turnout packed with log guardrails. The whole stretch of Going-to-the-Sun above the Loop switchback was snow-free, but littered with chunks of rock that tumble out of higher-elevation snowfields.
“Our crews are running 4-10 shifts,” Glacier Deputy Chief of Maintenance John Lucke said of the plowing effort. “But how long we’re up here depends on the snow. Last Thursday when we had to run the excavator through an avalanche, we had to quit at 1:30 p.m. and had to dig ourselves back down. Some slides came in behind us.”
Park maintenance crews remove most of the guardrails every fall so falling snow can more easily slide across the road without ripping hunks of it off the Garden Wall. Each spring, they get re-bolted to little steel platforms overhanging steep or sheer drops of more than a thousand vertical feet.
That could inspire a bit of vertigo for bicyclists, who got the OK on Friday to pedal the full westside road to Logan Pass when maintenance crews aren’t active. Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said on weekdays, the crews usually finish around 3:30 p.m., weather-dependent. Bikers can use the Going-to-the-Sun westside all day on Saturdays and Sundays, but should be alert to changing avalanche and weather conditions.
Motorists must still wait until around the end of June or early July before they’re allowed on the upper elevations. The crews still need time to finish placing safety features, plus the water system serving the Logan Pass Visitor Center needs to melt out and get hooked up.
On the east side of Glacier Park, visitors may drive Going-to-the-Sun Road approximately 12 miles from St. Mary to Jackson Glacier Overlook. Hiking and biking are allowed as far as the vehicle closure when the road crew is working and as far as Siyeh Bend, about 2 miles past the vehicle closure, when the road crew is not working.
U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist Zachary Miller has been waking up at 4 a.m. for the last several weeks to start avalanche analysis for the plowing crews. They’ve observed 80 slides in the road corridor between April 1 and June 3 this year.
“Most of the really hazardous work is done by now this year,” Miller said. “In 2012, we were still at the Loop at this time and large avalanches were still running.”
Forecasting the day’s avalanche situation involves a complex square dance of changing variables. While 2021 has 105% of the median amount of winter precipitation at Logan Pass, what happened last year on June 6 has little relation to what’s going on this year. Miller said the amount of late-season rain on snow or the intensity of mid-winter winds can confound the structure of the snowpack — and the potential for avalanches.
A windy winter may actually reduce the amount of snow accumulating on the pass by pushing it into concentrated drifts. Rainfall produces icy crusts that get buried under subsequent snowstorms, and those brittle layers tend to be where slabs of snow disintegrate and slide down the mountainside. Combine that with the chilly-spring to midsummer-heatwave shift like Glacier Park experienced last week, and Miller’s morning calculations require constant tweaking.
That steady accumulation of science and technology has changed the life of the road crews, Lucke said. Plow drivers now have satellite-linked GPS receivers to guide their cuts.
“Back before we had really good radios, the way to get a guy’s attention was to throw a snowball at the equipment,” Lucke said. “If you heard something thump your window, you knew to back out.”