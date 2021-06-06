Make way: Going-to-the-Sun Road nearly clear

That could inspire a bit of vertigo for bicyclists, who got the OK on Friday to pedal the full westside road to Logan Pass when maintenance crews aren’t active. Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said on weekdays, the crews usually finish around 3:30 p.m., weather-dependent. Bikers can use the Going-to-the-Sun westside all day on Saturdays and Sundays, but should be alert to changing avalanche and weather conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists must still wait until around the end of June or early July before they’re allowed on the upper elevations. The crews still need time to finish placing safety features, plus the water system serving the Logan Pass Visitor Center needs to melt out and get hooked up.

On the east side of Glacier Park, visitors may drive Going-to-the-Sun Road approximately 12 miles from St. Mary to Jackson Glacier Overlook. Hiking and biking are allowed as far as the vehicle closure when the road crew is working and as far as Siyeh Bend, about 2 miles past the vehicle closure, when the road crew is not working.

U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist Zachary Miller has been waking up at 4 a.m. for the last several weeks to start avalanche analysis for the plowing crews. They’ve observed 80 slides in the road corridor between April 1 and June 3 this year.