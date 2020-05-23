Making do: Arlee doing its best to cope with virus crisis

ARLEE — First comes the bad news, then the gut reaction, then the dealing with it.
The Covid cycle repeats itself, ad nauseum, here on the south end of the Flathead Indian Reservation and across the world.
It’s going to be hard on everyone this Fourth of July to drive by an empty Arlee Powwow grounds. The celebration committee decided on May 5 to cancel this year’s five-day event due to COVID-19 concerns, breaking a streak of 122 consecutive powwow summers.
It was a painful announcement to make, said Ron Matt, who is following in the footsteps of his father, Victor Matt, and his grandfather Bob Gebeau as powwow chairman.
Two of his sisters and many other family members comprise the bulk of the new committee of volunteers, and Matt said relatives from Canada, several states and every reservation in Montana were planning on coming for the celebration July 1-5.
“One guy was saying July ain’t going to be as colorful as it used to be,” Matt said. “But it’s better than having to go to funerals.”
On an early March day, Rob Brockway was preparing for the April 1 grand opening of a new cafe in downtown Arlee when he took a horrific tumble off the roof. A shattered shoulder and elbow, a broken forearm and some 20 other bones required two trips to the hospital and a frustratingly long recovery.
A week later the first novel coronavirus case hit Montana, prompting the temporary closures of food vendors, schools and just about everything else in the state. Brockway's wife, Linda, along with cafe partners Duncan and Jana Crawford pushed on with renovations of the old Biscuit Cafe. When restrictions were first loosened, they decided to install a drive-up window. The grand opening turned into a soft opening, but on the first day of April they started taking orders.
Stonebridge became the rare business that opened instead of closing in the heart of the Covid crisis. It opened its doors to in-house meals on May 4. Rob Brockway is back in action, gingerly, sharing time behind the stove with Duncan Crawford. Business, he said, is growing by the day.
“We’ve enjoyed it and feel like the community has showed us a lot of appreciation,” Linda Brockway said. “They jumped in and bought into it. We can’t thank them enough.”
“We’ve tried to deal with this the way we figure it’s supposed to be dealt with,” Louise Weaver said while walking to the post office last week.
Like so many Montanans she and husband Dee are naturally isolated in their home outside of town, where two grandchildren live with them and took classes online at Salish Kootenai College and Arlee High School the past two months.
“That’s been really wild. You’ve got to have a computer to be able to get into it, and sometimes it isn’t really working out there,” Weaver said.
She comes to town only to go to the post office or to Wilson Foods, or to the Huckleberry Patch on the south end of town for an occasional soft drink.
“We’re not really social,” Weaver said. “We’re not one of these who have to be at the bar, have to be at the pizza parlor. That way it hasn’t affected us.”
In other ways it has. She wore an Arlee Buttercup Run cap and a Spokane Bloomsday T-shirt, emblematic of one aspect of an active lifestyle she and Dee share in retirement. They’ve had to do without both those canceled spring events and will have do the same in late June with the Missoula Marathon that’s been called off.
“I was thinking maybe I have one more year in me, and I was teasing my grandkids, you’re gonna walk with me. And then — nothing,” she said. “It’s just sort of like, darn.”
Another COVID-19 consequence: When the Weavers attend grand-daughter Malaia’s high-school graduation Sunday afternoon, they’ll be wearing guest wristbands and sitting at the Arlee football field.
Peyton Lammerding will be there too. She’ll climb the steps to the stage on her brother’s flatbed that she, her mother and a couple of senior classmates decorated and deliver her valedictorian address.
School superintendent Jim Baldwin said the outdoor ceremony at 3 p.m. for 31 Arlee High seniors will take place rain or shine, unless there’s lightning. It’ll be a memorable, unusual exit for the Class of 2020.
Baldwin said to ensure proper social distancing, each student will have six wristbands to share with family. There’ll be designated seating for them. Others are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to set up across the rest of the football field. They’ll be sure to hear Lammerding and others on stage. The school has spent some $4,000 on a new sound system to replace the crackly old one.
“It sounds like a rock concert in here, and that’s only with two speakers,” said Mike Rogers, the school’s director of operations and maintenance. “You can’t believe how loud it is. It’ll blow your mind.”
It’s the end of a weird senior year for Lammerding, who’s also the student body president, chairs the western district of the Montana Association for Student Councils, is graduating with a 4.06 grade-point average (on a 4.3 scale) and is headed to Minot State in North Dakota on a track scholarship.
She’s also probably the lone graduate with an old-fashioned flip phone.
It’s a tough time of life to be shut out of school.
Lammerding said the seniors have “been pretty much doing whatever we can, which means picking up some snacks at the store and driving around town.”
Forced to change gears on the fly for a senior National Honor Society project, Lammerding decided to help St. Luke Hospital in Ronan address a dire shortage of face masks. With her mom, Sue Carney, Arlee’s longtime physical education teacher and coach, she set up a sewing station and assembly line in the basement on Fish Hatchery Road to produce 100 masks for St. Luke’s.
Then they started hearing from people around town who wanted to buy masks. An entire Missoula pharmacy put in an order.
“It’s weird but out of all the chaos and tragedy that something like this brings, there’s much more opportunity to do good things,” Lammerding said. “It was nice to pick up the slack where it was needed.”
Casey Barrows finds himself explaining the name of the Arlee CDC a lot these days. It has nothing to do with the Centers for Disease Control and everything to do with community development in the Jocko Valley.
On Friday, as on Fridays for the past two months, CDC volunteers were inside and outside the Arlee Brown Building distributing free packages of meat, potatoes, rice and canned goods to whoever pulls up.
Barrows, who owns Jocko Graphics in Arlee, is president of the corporation, which a few months ago hired Patrick Yawakie to conduct an assessment of local hunger issues.
“The idea was to get statistically relevant information of how many people in the valley are hungry and need assistance, and from there go after some grant funding to address it,” Barrows said.
Yawakie is a 2019 graduate of Salish Kootenai College in Pablo and a food sovereignty advocate on the Flathead Reservation.
“He had a lot of passion for this topic, so he was kind of a natural fit for us,” Barrows said.
The week Yawakie was to start a door-to-door canvass was the same week Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order. Yawakie eagerly pivoted to a new role, Barrows said.
CDC board member Mary Stranahan suggested creating an emergency food bank to operate under COVID-19 restrictions to supplement a small food pantry at the Lutheran church that relies solely on private donations.
Grants totaling some $25,000 to purchase food were secured from the Headwaters Foundation of Missoula, the Lower Flathead Valley Community Foundation in Ronan and the Bozeman-based Gianforte Family Foundation. On recent Fridays more than 100 people have pulled in and placed orders through their vehicle windows to Yawakie, who passes out largely locally sourced food packaged inside by a handful of volunteers.
“It has been a really big success,” said Barrows, who purchases the food on Thursdays and is usually joined by Stranahan and fellow CDC members Rod Davis and Donna Mollica.
The drive-up food distribution will go on as long as the pandemic dictates but moves next week to the former Hangin’ Art Gallery, which Mollica has up for sale.
“There are no solid numbers as to what the (hunger) situation is here, but we can kind of guess at it now,” Barrows said. “We can say that for the first few weeks we were pretty consistently around 60 people. That’s like 20 to 30 households, although we don’t really know where they’re at. The policy right now is to not to turn anyone away. If you come and say you need it, we’ll give you the food.”
Over at the school, there was precious little activity last Tuesday on what would normally have been a busy school day. The exception was in the cafeteria, where kitchen supervisor Trisha Topp and Corrina Sanchez have emerged as heroines of sorts during the crisis.
They’ve prepared 350 sack lunches each school day to be distributed by buses and vans to homebound students.
“They’ve been awesome, I think,” Baldwin, the school superintendent, said of Topp and Sanchez. “They’ve been doing it since day one, and that was March 16. We’re on a four-day week, and so on Thursday they give two lunches.”
The clock is ticking on the final week of school.
“We’ll go Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Baldwin said. “The teachers come in all three days, the kids will check in their stuff, and we’ll call it a year.”
He’ll call it a career. Baldwin is retiring after two years in Arlee and 44 years in administration, teaching and coaching in some of Montana’s smallest schools, including 15 in Alberton.
It’s a strange way to go out, he said. “But I’m thankful that nobody’s been sick or infected. We practice social distancing as much as we can.”
Mike Perry of Hot Springs will step into Baldwin’s spot and into an overhauled administration. High school and junior high principals Jim Taylor and Don Holst are both stepping away, leaving elementary principal Anne Tanner as the lone returning administrator.
For Lammerding, the valedictorian, it’s a bittersweet ending. The lone senior on the Scarlets basketball team, she established herself as one of Montana’s top small-school shot putters despite battling through three injury-plagued track seasons.
She was finally fit and healthy for her senior season. Then the coronavirus crisis hit.
It was a devastating blow for both Lammerding and Carney, who coaches her daughter in track and will start next school year without a child in the Arlee school system for the first time in her 31 years there.
“I’ll be honest, there were times when (Peyton) didn’t even come out of her room in the beginning because it was like, how do I deal with this?” Carney said. “I don’t want to come out and talk to Mom. Mom’s going to be emotional.”
Then along came the mask-making opportunities and trips around Montana planting fingerlings with her father, Jeff Lammerding, manager of the Jocko River trout hatchery. A class piqued Peyton’s interest in wildlife photography, and she borrowed her mom’s Canon to take along on those trips, even as she kept up with school via a wifi router in the cab of her dad’s truck.
“None of that would have ever happened if it had not been for the Covid,” Carney pointed out. “She wouldn’t have been able to go because she would have been in school.”
The family will host a graduation party in its new barn, and there’ll be another, maybe bigger, going-away party for Peyton and her friends in August when it’s time to go away to college.
For now, she’s left with an unused $200 prom dress, a senior trip she’ll never get to take, and memories of a year gone awry that she won’t forget.
The social life in high school “was ever a big thing for me,” Lammerding said. “But I never realized how much I needed my classmates until I don’t have them. Seeing them over the camera online, it just wasn’t the same.”
It’ll be a different summer in Arlee without its cornerstone, the Fourth of July week powwow celebration that dates back to 1898.
“I go down there, down to the powwow grounds and look the situation over,” Ron Matt said. “It’s sad. It’s sad that it’s not going to be here. I’ll miss all my friends, all the stick game players. I’ll miss all those guys. My cousins from Idaho wonder why we canceled.”
Most people seem to understand — the risk of welcoming thousands of powwow visitors, many of them elderly and most of them from other places, was just too great.
“Tough, but caring decision,” one man posted on the powwow’s Facebook page.
“I understand completely,” a woman said. “Please stay safe & I look forward to see you next year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.