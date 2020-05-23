Making do: Arlee doing its best to cope with virus crisis

The drive-up food distribution will go on as long as the pandemic dictates but moves next week to the former Hangin’ Art Gallery, which Mollica has up for sale.

“There are no solid numbers as to what the (hunger) situation is here, but we can kind of guess at it now,” Barrows said. “We can say that for the first few weeks we were pretty consistently around 60 people. That’s like 20 to 30 households, although we don’t really know where they’re at. The policy right now is to not to turn anyone away. If you come and say you need it, we’ll give you the food.”

Over at the school, there was precious little activity last Tuesday on what would normally have been a busy school day. The exception was in the cafeteria, where kitchen supervisor Trisha Topp and Corrina Sanchez have emerged as heroines of sorts during the crisis.

They’ve prepared 350 sack lunches each school day to be distributed by buses and vans to homebound students.

“They’ve been awesome, I think,” Baldwin, the school superintendent, said of Topp and Sanchez. “They’ve been doing it since day one, and that was March 16. We’re on a four-day week, and so on Thursday they give two lunches.”

The clock is ticking on the final week of school.